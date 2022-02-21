Turn your bathroom into a spa with this $17 shower head

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great products out there that have gone viral on TikTok in recent months. And most of these Amazon gadgets and gizmos from TikTok are shockingly affordable. Today we’re going to focus on one of the best shower heads on Amazon. But there are so many great examples out there.

Now, we’ve come across another fantastic low-cost item that went viral on TikTok. It’s one of the best shower heads on Amazon and you’re going to absolutely adore it.

This particular model is called the NearMoon High-Pressure 8-inch Rainfall Shower Head, and it’s on Amazon right now for only $16.99! Plus, we’re going to show you a few other options that you might like even more.

A great price for one of the best shower heads on Amazon

So many people out there just keep using the crummy old showerheads in their showers. Why? It’s mainly because they simply don’t stop for a moment to consider how easy it is to upgrade them. Seriously… it literally takes 15 seconds.

All you need to do is unscrew the old one and replace it with this new model. And not only is it easy, but it’s also shockingly cheap to get a high-quality showerhead at Amazon. Why on Earth would you keep using your busted old showerhead?!

If you’re like us, you love those elegant rainfall showerheads that you always seem to come across in fancy hotel bathrooms. Well, we’re going to let you in on a little secret: They’re not expensive at all.

You can get a top-rated, best-selling rain showerhead on Amazon for as little as $18.99 thanks to an awesome discount that’s available right now. Or, you can get a HUGE upgrade with a best-selling Tudoccy dual-showerhead model that gives you the best of both worlds: A rainfall showerhead and a handheld washer.

That means it’s obviously the perfect time to step up your shower game. So many people out there are upgrading after seeing this TikTok that went mega-viral… do you really want to be left behind?

This is an inexpensive way to upgrade your shower, as you’ll see in the video from TikTok. It’s also renter-friendly since it’s not a permanent change. When you’re ready to leave your apartment, just unscrew it and take it with you!

Rainfall shower heads like the one in the video are so great, and we scoured Amazon to find a few great options that you can consider. They’re all highly rated and well-reviewed, and they’re all surprisingly affordable with prices starting at just $17.

And that low price isn’t for a bargain-basement model, mind you. It’s one of the best shower heads on Amazon. What are you waiting for?!

NearMoon High-Pressure 8 Inch Rainfall Showerhead

This is definitely one of the best shower heads on Amazon. It’s also a best-seller and it has a discount right now!

NearMoon High-Pressure 8-Inch Rainfall Shower Head List Price: $19.99 Price: $16.99

Sooreally 8-Inch High-Pressure Rainfall Shower Head

Here’s an option that’s just as good as the model above, but it’s square instead of round. Everyone has his or her preference, so now you have a great inexpensive option for a square shower head too.

8-Inch Fixed Showerhead, High Pressure High Flow Rain Price: $18.99

NearMoon Rain Showerhead with 11” Adjustable Arm

This model is a little more expensive than the ones we’ve recommended above. But there’s a good reason for that. While the first two models are stationary, this one has an adjustable arm.

That way, you can move it to the perfect position in any shower.

Rain Shower Head with 11'' Adjustable Arm, NearMoon High Pressure Price: $30.99

Conhee High Pressure 12 Inch Rain Shower Head

If 8 inches of rain coverage isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered. This option has a huge 12-inch surface so you get even better coverage!

Conhee High Pressure Shower Head, 12 Inches Square Price: $24.99

Tudoccy 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo

Anyone who wants one setup that does it all should definitely check out this Tudoccy model. In addition to a nice big rainfall shower head, there’s also a handheld head that you can grab whenever you need it.

This best-seller has thousands of 5-star reviews and it’s on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen! This is easily one of the best shower heads on Amazon, and today it’s down to its best price.

Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Extension Arm List Price: $65.99 Price: $49.49

