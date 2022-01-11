Tuesday’s deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers have really been swarming to Amazon this week. That should come as no surprise, of course, since Amazon is somehow still offering Black Friday-quality deals in mid-January this year!

The best Amazon deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $189.99. You can also score #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews for just $17.50 each. That's a truly amazing value.

Of course, nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid home tests.

Not only does Amazon have COVID-19 at-home test kits in stock, but several best-sellers are discounted. We have no idea how that's even possible!

Take a look at Amazon's daily deals page for more great sales. You'll find thousands and thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you'd rather just skip to the very best bargains, you'll find them right here in today's big roundup.

Tuesday's best deals

Amazon's most popular daily deals on Tuesday include a massive 50% discount on Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 85,000 5-star reviews — they're just $19.99 right now! Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!

But as we mentioned, COVID rapid tests are the best-selling items on Amazon right now by a gigantic margin.

For the time being, Amazon has COVID-19 home test kits in stock right now. They're also ready to ship out quickly. Even more surprising is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon's #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount!

The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and 2-packs only cost $17.98.

Several other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We've rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you're at it.

Last but not least, there's one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out.

Thanks to a crazy Amazon promotion, you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Also, if that deal doesn't work for you, snag some popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.74 each.

Check out all of today's best bargains below.

🤑 Amazon best-sellers with DEEP discounts 🤑

😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today's hottest deals right here:

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.88 You Save:$15.11 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 ($8.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, Rapid Digital Results in 15 Minutes to Compatible… Price:$34.78 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover, Cat Hair Remover, Pet Hair Remover List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… List Price:$37.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$6.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Storage Organizer - Collapsible Multi-Compartment - Adjustable Se… List Price:$24.99 Price:$18.74 You Save:$6.25 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Dog Back Seat Cover Protector Waterproof Scratchproof Nonslip Hammock for Dogs Backseat Protect… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$37.34 You Save:$15.62 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4-… List Price:$21.97 Price:18.97 You Save:$2.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black List Price:$39.95 Price:$23.99 You Save:$15.96 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.98 You Save:$9.02 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$44.97 Price:$34.19 You Save:$12.68 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular List Price:$399.00 Price:$369.00 You Save:$30.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Buy NowCoupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month's best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.