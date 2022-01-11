Tuesday’s deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Our readers have really been swarming to Amazon this week. That should come as no surprise, of course, since Amazon is somehow still offering Black Friday-quality deals in mid-January this year!
The best Amazon deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $189.99. You can also score #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews for just $17.50 each. That's a truly amazing value.
Of course, nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid home tests.
Not only does Amazon have COVID-19 at-home test kits in stock, but several best-sellers are discounted. We have no idea how that's even possible!
Take a look at Amazon's daily deals page for more great sales. You'll find thousands and thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you'd rather just skip to the very best bargains, you'll find them right here in today's big roundup.
Tuesday's best deals
Amazon's most popular daily deals on Tuesday include a massive 50% discount on Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 85,000 5-star reviews — they're just $19.99 right now! Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!
But as we mentioned, COVID rapid tests are the best-selling items on Amazon right now by a gigantic margin.
For the time being, Amazon has COVID-19 home test kits in stock right now. They're also ready to ship out quickly. Even more surprising is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon's #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount!
The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and 2-packs only cost $17.98.
Several other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We've rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you're at it.
Last but not least, there's one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out.
Thanks to a crazy Amazon promotion, you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Also, if that deal doesn't work for you, snag some popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.74 each.
Check out all of today's best bargains below.
🤑 Amazon best-sellers with DEEP discounts 🤑
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 114,000 5-star ratings, and today they're on sale for $17.50 each!
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 84,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today — get queen sheets for just $19.99!
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a big 21% discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $19.99!
- Amazon's #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow down to just $18.74
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we've seen in months
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $25
- There's also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷
- 🚨 #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a huge 38% discount!
- If those tests sell out, you have several good options right now
- BD Verilator COVID-19 tests just came back in stock, but they'll definitely sell out soon
- iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock and they're only $17.98 for a 2-pack
- Load up on COVID home test kits while you still can!
- Also, you might want to get a bunch of KN95 masks made in the USA now that they're back in stock
- 3M N95 masks and Honeywell N95 masks are both available again at great prices on Amazon
- You can get Amazon's best-selling black KN95 masks for just $1.39 each
- Lastly, best-selling TCP Global blue 3-ply face masks with 20,000 5-star reviews are down to the lowest price we've seen — just $0.17 each!
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Get TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software for just $39.99 if you hurry
- Exercise bikes and elipticals are on sale at insanely low prices starting at just $108!
- Save up to 45% off Arris cable modems and Wi-Fi routers, today only
- Shockingly, every single one of Amazon's best-selling smart TVs is on sale right now, with prices from $149.99
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon's Gold Box deals page
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $189.99 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- Also of note, Apple's AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are up to $60 off if you hurry
- The Apple Watch SE is down to just $229 if you hurry, but several models are now sold out
- Apple's newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn't on sale at all for Black Friday 2021 — now, however, it has the first discount of the season!
- Hurry and you can save $100 on an M1-powered MacBook Pro
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- There's a HUGE sale right now on AmazonBasics products — check out all 3 pages of deals!
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that drops it to its lowest price ever
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush for just $23.99!
- Or, pick up Amazon's top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $31
- Tax season is back and you can save 35% on TurboTax Home and Business 2021
- SELLOUT RISK: The super popular Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to $79.99 instead of $110
- The Emeril Everyday 360 Deluxe Air Fryer Oven everyone loves so much is $30 off
- Popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4.74 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon.
- Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have new lower prices starting at $14.99
- You'll also find Amazon's best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad with a double discount today
- Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat with 21,000+ 5-star ratings has a rare discount — get one for under $30!
- Amazon's #1 best-selling smart TV is down to just $179.99
- Save up to $90 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon's terms and conditions for more
- Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot 3rd Gen for just $24.99, or score an Echo Dot 4th Gen for $34.99
- Get $150 off the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV
- Save $140 on the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV
- Score an Echo Show 5 for an all-time low of $44.99, or upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for $69.99 instead of $110
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 118,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $26.99 instead of $60
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it's on sale for just $199.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for less than $20 🚿
Scroll through more of today's hottest deals right here:
