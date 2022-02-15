Tuesday’s deals: $98 AirPods, $29 Roku, $60 camera drone, $25 Blink camera, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day might be over, but Presidents’ Day 2022 is right around the corner. That means there are still tons of fantastic deals on best-selling products. Today, you’ll find deep discounts on Roku streaming media players, Apple AirPods, Blink home security cameras, and so much more.

In this roundup, we’re going to cover all the best deals we could find on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Rating: 5 Stars Quick access to Siri by saying “ Hey Siri ”

More than 24 hours total listening time with the Charging Case

Effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching for a magical experience

Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $129 $98.98 Buy from Apple $129

Tuesday’s best deals

First and foremost, Amazon has a massive blowout sale right now on Apple headphones.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe have a massive discount that drops them to just $174.98 at Amazon. That’s cheaper than they were on Black Friday, which is unbelievable! Also, AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 and AirPods 2 are $98.98. Those last two deals also beat Black Friday’s prices, though only by one penny.

Next up, we have best-selling Roku streaming media players on sale. The entry-level Roku Express is down to $24 today. Or, upgrade to the Roku Premiere with 4K for just $29.95. And if you prefer Fire TV players, check out all of Amazon’s best device deals right here.

Last but not least, some lucky Amazon shoppers can score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG. Not everyone is eligible though, so check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg!

Definitely head over to Amazon’s daily deals page for more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s big roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back down to Black Friday’s all-time low price of $39.99

is back down to Black Friday’s all-time low price of $39.99 Score an Echo Dot for just $4.37 when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only)

for when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only) The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more

is on sale today for with coupon code There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok !

for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went ! NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46

are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46 The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99

with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99 Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$98.98 You Save:$60.02 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.98 You Save:$74.02 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) (E LED G… List Price:$18.97 Price:$17.97 You Save:$1.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$33.99 ($17.00 / Count) You Save:$16.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… Price:$24.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Built in Mic Stereo Headphones in… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy NowCoupon Code: W8JB3U6D Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… List Price:$37.99 Price:$31.99 ($31.99 / Count) You Save:$6.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Drive Auto Car Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Trunk Organizer for St… List Price:$27.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$9.10 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$39.99 Price:$36.96 You Save:$3.03 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.59 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa- A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$44.97 Price:$34.19 You Save:$12.68 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!