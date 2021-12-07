Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did someone over at Amazon drop the ball? We’re certain that Cyber Week 2021 was last week and now it’s over, but if you head over to Amazon right now, so many of the retailer’s best Black Friday deals are somehow back right now!

You’ll find that Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have returned to so many popular products today. From AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models to Philips Hue smart LED bulbs, DNA test kits, Roomba robot vacuums, and more, just about everything you can think of is on sale right now. And in this roundup, we’re going to show you more than 150 different discounts, between individual deals and Amazon sales on batches of products.

Just keep in mind that these awesome deals could disappear at any moment. Wrap up your holiday shopping now with huge savings!

Amazon’s hottest Black Friday 2021 deals that are back now

Image source: Hepta/Adobe

For Tuesday’s top deals roundup, we found the best Black Friday 2021 deals that have reappeared on Amazon. But we’re going to start with a new deal that’s almost too good to believe…

Amazon is giving away free money!

All you need to do to get in on the action is spend $100 or more on an Apple Gift Card. The only requirement is that it has to be the Apple Gift Card from this Amazon listing — special holiday cards aren’t included. Then, use the coupon code DECAPPLE at checkout.

If you want, you can even send the gift card to yourself. When you do, you’ll get a free $10 Amazon credit!

Beyond that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are on sale again for just $189.99 instead of $249. On top of that, AirPods 3 are back on sale for just $149.99 and AirPods 2 are only $99.99! This deal also ended late in the day on Cyber Monday, so we can’t believe it’s back.

Additionally, the #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount if you hurry! And this is almost certainly your last chance to get Amazon’s best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit with the huge discount we saw on Black Friday. It sold out earlier this week, but it’s back in stock now!

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are also both discounted again today. Almost every colorway is sold out at this point though, so you don’t have much time left.

Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code DECAPPLE, Get a $10 Credit! Price: Buy $100, Get $10 FREE Buy Now Coupon Code: DECAPPLE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $169.98 Price: $149.99 You Save: $19.99 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price: $52.96 Price: $49.96 You Save: $3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price: $99.99 Price: $99.00 You Save: $0.99 (1%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price: $399.00 Price: $379.99 You Save: $19.01 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band List Price: $279.00 Price: Was $279, Now $269 You Save: $39.01 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.98 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $95.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… List Price: $849.99 Price: $649.00 You Save: $200.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6-inch 64GB eMMC, 4GB RAM, Gigabit Wi-Fi, Chrome OS, HD Intel Ce… List Price: $249.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price: $54.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit List Price: $99.00 Price: $59.00 You Save: $40.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $129.00 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry… List Price: $229.00 Price: $139.00 You Save: $90.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.