5 Amazon best-sellers everyone’s obsessed with are back in stock today

Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. That’s especially true when it comes to products from the Amazon best sellers list.

Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping is still surging in the US. Because of the pandemic, people have still grown accustomed to doing more of their shopping online. As a result, online retail giants like Amazon might continue to have trouble keeping certain items in stock.

The convenience of online shopping is great. Additionally, you can typically save a ton of money compared to shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. But it’s a blessing and a curse. Why? Since everyone is shopping online so much more than they normally would, the most popular products keep selling out.

Amazon Best Sellers List

Top-selling products go out of stock all the time at Amazon right now as everyone continues to swarm the site. But the good news is that some of the most popular products on Amazon are currently back in stock.

On top of that, many are on sale at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in quite some time. For example, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back in stock after selling out last month. What’s more, they have a huge $60 discount!

Other top-sellers are back in stock too, like the wildly popular new Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Plus, best-selling Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google are back, and they’re only $4.74 each thanks to an Amazon discount.

We spent some time sifting through as many sales as we could. As a result, we rounded up five different types of wildly popular products that keep selling out.

They’re all back in stock right now, which is great. But you should probably hurry because any or all of these products could sell out again at any time.

Apple AirPods

If you’re annoyed that Apple’s wildly popular AirPods keep selling out at Amazon, we have some great news. Not only are AirPods Pro with MagSafe back in stock right now, they’re on sale for just $189.99! That’s the lowest price of 2022 so far, so it’s a great time to pick up a pair.

Also of note, AirPods 3 are in stock right now for $169 and AirPods 2 are down to just $109.99. It’s no wonder they’re always on the Amazon best-sellers list.

Lastly, don’t forget AirPods Max because they’re back in stock as well. Plus, you’ll find deep discounts up to $100 off every available colorway.

Amazon best-sellers list: Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs

It seems like there are a million different options out there when it comes to Wi-Fi smart plugs. While some are quite pricey, many of them cost just a few dollars each. Of course, as is the case with anything else, not all smart plugs are created equal.

If you want our readers’ current favorite smart plugs with Alexa and Google support, now is the time to get them.

Not only are they on sale, but they’re also down to a new all-time low price at Amazon! Pick up a 4-pack of Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs right now and you’ll pay just $4.74 each thanks to Amazon’s discount.

This is truly a fantastic deal for smart plugs this popular!

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

“OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker” isn’t exactly a name that rolls off the tongue. It’s also not the most recognizable personal audio brand out there. But believe it or not, this is the #1 best-selling Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s entire website.

It also has more than 129,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, which is beyond impressive.

This best-seller retails for just $35 and it goes on sale all the time. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why it’s on the Amazon best sellers list. The Angle 3 is back in stock today at Amazon though, and it’s on sale for just $25.99 thanks to a discount and a coupon you can clip!

Amazon best-sellers list: Roku streaming media players

Roku still makes the most popular streaming media players in the world. You can’t go wrong with any of them… if you can find one in stock on Amazon. As it stands right now, however, all of the company’s most popular models are in stock including the Roku Express HD and the hot new Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

The newest version of the Express model is great, but not having 4K support in 2022 seems like a mistake. Plus, the dongle form factor is so much more convenient than a box, even if it’s small. For those reasons, we definitely recommend the Roku Streaming Stick 4K instead.

Roomba robot vacuums

iRobot’s best-selling Roomba models seem to often be out of stock these days. But the two top-sellers among our readers are both available with discounts on Amazon.

The Roomba i3+ robot vacuum is one of our favorite models ever since it empties itself after it cleans, and it’s on sale with a massive discount. This model is always on the Amazon best sellers list. The bad news, however, is that stock is limited and it’s on the verge of selling out again.

If you want plenty of power but you don’t want to spend quite that much money, the Roomba 692 with Alexa is also on sale right now for $231 instead of $300. Or, if you really want to save, pick up a Roomba 675 refurb for just $199.

