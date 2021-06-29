Click to Skip Ad
Deals

Today’s top deals: $5 Alexa smart plugs, $37 miracle kitchen tool, massive Kasa smart home sale, $30 eufy 2K home cam, more

June 29th, 2021 at 10:18 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got a truly special roundup of daily deals to share with you on Tuesday, and it includes some incredible deals on TP-Link Kasa smart home devices. Believe it or not, some of the deals in this massive sale have prices that are even lower than the Kasa deals we saw on Prime Day!

Before we get to all that, however, we have plenty more to share with our readers today. Highlights in Tuesday’s big roundup include super-popular Alexa smart plugs with more than 11,000 5-star reviews for only $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU, genuine diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers go nuts over for only $59.90, the insanely popular myQ smart garage door opener for under $25 plus a $40 Amazon credit with the Key promo, a miracle kitchen tool that’ll help you cook steak and chicken perfectly every time for just $36.99, and awesome Tuff & Co iPhone cases for $15.99 each.

Looking for even more examples from today’s big roundup? How about a best-selling Windows 10 Pro laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $249.99, the awesome eufy Solo 2K home security camera by Anker for only $29.99, the Roku Streaming Stick+ that everyone loves so much for only $39, the excellent Yeedi k600 robot vacuum that was a best-selling on Prime Day for just $89.99 instead of $180, a big one-day Amazon sale on drinkware, another one-day sale on women’s slippers, some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Dewalt power tools, an extra 5% off Amazon’s best-selling camera drone that cuts the price to $85.49, an amazing covert spy recorder on sale for $53.82, and more.

Be sure to scroll all the way to the end to find all the unbelievable Kasa smart home deals we mentioned earlier. Examples include TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for $6.07 each, Kasa Full Color Smart Bulbs for $11.99 each, and Kasa Soft White Smart Bulbs for just $10.39 each!

Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3591TPTU 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.99 You Save:$7.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ThermoPro TP08S Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer for Grilling Smoker BBQ Grill Oven Thermomete… List Price:$39.99 Price:$36.99 You Save:$3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… Price:$249.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.99 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2600 mAh, Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Cover with Powerful Sucti… List Price:$99.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24, 2K Security Indoor Camera, Plug-in Camera with Wi-Fi, IP Came… List Price:$33.99 Price:$29.9 You Save:$4.09 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video 120°Wide-Angle WiFi Quadcopter… List Price:$89.99 Price:$85.49 You Save:$4.50 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now TileRec - Slimmest Voice Activated Recorder with 145 Hours Recording Capacity, MP3 Records, 24… List Price:$59.80 Price:$53.82 You Save:$5.98 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa smart plugs

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$26.99 Price:$24.29 You Save:$2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 ($6.25 / Piece) You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Out… $17.99 Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303, Surge Prot… $24.99 Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, Surge Prot… $49.99 Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug KP400, Smart Ho… $19.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Kasa smart home security cameras

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera, 1080p HD Security Camera wireless 2.4GHz with Night Vis… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$13.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera for Baby Monito… $39.99 Kasa Home Security Camera System Wireless Out… $139.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Kasa smart light bulbs, light switches, and more

Kasa Smart Bulb, Full Color Changing Dimmable WiFi LED Light Bulb Compatible with Alexa and Goo… List Price:$14.99 Price:$11.99 You Save:$3.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Kasa Smart KL110 Light Bulb, LED Smart Wi-Fi Alexa Bulbs works with Alexa and Google Home, A19… List Price:$12.99 Price:$10.39 You Save:$2.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200P3, Single Pole,… $34.99 Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, Full Color Changing D… $19.99 Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220, Single Pole,… $18.99 Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 KIT, Needs Neut… $32.99 Kasa Smart LED Light Strip KL430, 16 Color Zo… $51.99 Kasa Smart Plug KP200, In-Wall Smart Home Wi-… $19.99 Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200, Single Pole, N… $14.99 Kasa Smart Kasa Filament Smart, Soft White by… $13.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

