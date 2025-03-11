Today’s deals: First iPad 11 discount, free aosu security camera, Breville espresso machine, more

We found some seriously impressive deals for you to check out on Tuesday, like the first-ever discount on Apple’s new iPad 11th-Gen. In fact, the iPad 11 is so new that it’s not even out yet. There’s also a big sale on aosu security cameras, with prices starting at… free! That’s right, you can get a free aosu IndoorCam P1 when you sign up for 12 months of aosuProtect+ at just $6.99 per month.
You’ll find all that and more in this big roundup for Tuesday, March 11.
Featured sale: aosu security cameras
If you’re in the marker for new home security cameras, aosu is a brand that should definitely be on your radar. The company offers some seriously impressive models, and they’re currently running a big sale that’ll save you a ton of money.
Current camera deals include the aosu IndoorCam P1 for free when you sign up for 12 months of aosuProtect+ at just $6.99 per month. The service gets you 30 days of cloud storage for unlimited motion events, secure data encryption, AI-powered event identification, and more. And as for the P1, it’s a terrific motorized indoor camera that follows motion and more.
For outside, you should definitely check out the aosu SolarCam P1 Max. Apart from all the cutting-edge features like 4K resolution, AI, full-color night vision, and more, this model has a built-in solar panel. That means you never have to worry about recharging it! This model is down to just $139.99 right now, which is way less than comparable models from bigger brands.
Finally, you can save $112 on the aosu Floodlight Cam Pro + Video Doorbell Ultra bundle. Every home should have a video doorbell these days, and the Floodlight Cam Pro is one of the best outdoor security cams you can get.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- The $1,000 Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine is down to $799.95 — if you’re a coffee lover, it’ll change your life!
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless noise cancelling earbuds offer incredible sound quality with deep bass, and now they’re 20% off at $319 in all four colorways
- The Google Pixel 8a might be the best value Android has to offer, and it’s currently on sale for only $399
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad (11th-Gen): $329 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $269 (reg. $349) (2025’s lowest price)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. 499) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $67.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get the sweet-sounding Bose SoundLink Flex waterproof speaker for $112.53 instead of $149
- Amazon deals with free credit or savings:
- Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 electric toothbrush is on sale for $99.99, so you don’t have any excuses anymore for using an old manual brush
- There’s no question that the 70mai A810 4K Dash Cam is one of our favorite dual dash cams, and it’s 30% off at $126
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $161899 for a pair
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Pick up a best-selling Dreo space heater for $35.99 so you’re ready when our current false spring gives way to more cold weather
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $165 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” condition
- Pick up a $190 TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 mesh wireless system with 6,500 square feet of coverage for $159.99 on sale
- Save big on Bose soundbars, including the Bose TV Speaker for $219 and the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.