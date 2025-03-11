Today’s deals: First iPad 11 discount, free aosu security camera, Breville espresso machine, more

We found some seriously impressive deals for you to check out on Tuesday, like the first-ever discount on Apple’s new iPad 11th-Gen. In fact, the iPad 11 is so new that it’s not even out yet. There’s also a big sale on aosu security cameras, with prices starting at… free! That’s right, you can get a free aosu IndoorCam P1 when you sign up for 12 months of aosuProtect+ at just $6.99 per month.

You’ll find all that and more in this big roundup for Tuesday, March 11.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured sale: aosu security cameras

Image source: aosu

If you’re in the marker for new home security cameras, aosu is a brand that should definitely be on your radar. The company offers some seriously impressive models, and they’re currently running a big sale that’ll save you a ton of money.

Current camera deals include the aosu IndoorCam P1 for free when you sign up for 12 months of aosuProtect+ at just $6.99 per month. The service gets you 30 days of cloud storage for unlimited motion events, secure data encryption, AI-powered event identification, and more. And as for the P1, it’s a terrific motorized indoor camera that follows motion and more.

For outside, you should definitely check out the aosu SolarCam P1 Max. Apart from all the cutting-edge features like 4K resolution, AI, full-color night vision, and more, this model has a built-in solar panel. That means you never have to worry about recharging it! This model is down to just $139.99 right now, which is way less than comparable models from bigger brands.

Finally, you can save $112 on the aosu Floodlight Cam Pro + Video Doorbell Ultra bundle. Every home should have a video doorbell these days, and the Floodlight Cam Pro is one of the best outdoor security cams you can get.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon