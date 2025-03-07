Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: Bose soundbars, $299 Apple Watch S10, $160 TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh system, $500 off Freo X Ultra, more

By
Published Mar 7th, 2025 11:14AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

The big news today is that the Apple Watch Series 10 price just dropped back down to the all-time low from Black Friday last year. Also, all of Bose’s best-selling soundbars are discounted right now, and you can score a full TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh system for $159.99. To top everything off, our single favorite robot vacuum and mop combo is on sale with a massive $500 discount.

This big roundup has all the top daily deals from Friday, March 7.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals