Today’s deals: Bose soundbars, $299 Apple Watch S10, $160 TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh system, $500 off Freo X Ultra, more

The big news today is that the Apple Watch Series 10 price just dropped back down to the all-time low from Black Friday last year. Also, all of Bose’s best-selling soundbars are discounted right now, and you can score a full TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh system for $159.99. To top everything off, our single favorite robot vacuum and mop combo is on sale with a massive $500 discount.
This big roundup has all the top daily deals from Friday, March 7.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Save big on Bose soundbars, including the Bose TV Speaker for $219 and the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399.99
- Pick up a $190 TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 mesh wireless system with 6,500 square feet of coverage for $159.99 on sale
- Read our Narwal Freo X Ultra review to see why it’s our #1 favorite robot vacuum and mop model… then go buy one while it’s $500 off
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $269 (reg. $349) (2025’s lowest price)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. 499) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $67.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Amazon deals with free credit or savings:
- Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- More than 60,000 people got the Aquasonic Black Series electric toothbrush in the past month, and it’s currently on sale for only $29.95
- Get the best-selling BolaButty waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $19.99 on sale, and join more than 10,000 people who have bought one in the past month
- The Waterdrop G3P800 tankless RO water filter system that I use personally is currently on sale for $699 instead of $999 — I love it, and you will too!
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $16.99 for a pair
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Best-selling FEEL2NICE iPhone chargers are only $8.99 in a two-pack, which cuts your price to $4.50 per charger
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless noise cancelling earbuds offer incredible sound quality with deep bass, and now they’re 20% off at $319 in all four colorways
- The Google Pixel 8a might be the best value Android has to offer, and it’s currently on sale for only $399
- People love the HP 255 G10 laptop, and now it’s under $375 instead of $600
- There’s no question that the 70mai A810 4K Dash Cam is one of our favorite dual dash cams, and it’s 30% off at $126
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $165 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” condition
- Check out Beats Studio Buds for $99.95… they’re a way better value than AirPods
- The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier — which has filters that you do, in fact, have to change every 4-5 years — is 20% off
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.