Today’s deals: Apple Watch S10 at all-time low price, $16 3-in-1 wireless charger, laptop sale, more

There’s nothing better at the end of a long week than saving some money on popular products you need. Apple’s Series 10 smartwatch is down to all-time low prices today, and we found a best-selling 3-in-1 wireless charger (iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods) that’s on sale for only $16.14. Also, there are a bunch of popular laptops that are down to all-time low prices.
Keep reading to see all of the top daily deals on Friday, February 21.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $100+ on baby essentials from Pampers, Huggies Gerber, and more, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit with coupon code BABYSTOCKUP
- One of the best-selling 3-in-1 wireless Apple chargers is down to just $16.14 with coupon code YLZ95KYG
- A bunch of popular laptops are on sale with deep discounts, like the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for $999.99 instead of $1,750, and the $800 Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $379
- Score a Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender for $299.95, which is a 21% discount
- One of our favorite new robot vacuum and mop models, the eufy Omni C20, is on sale for $399.99 instead of $650
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Max: $478 (reg. $549)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- There’s a huge Apple accessory sale happening right now that saves you up to 40% off iPhone cases, cables, charger adapters, AirTags, EarPods, MagSafe Chargers, FineWoven Wallets, AirPods, and more!
- Crest 3D White Advanced Luminous toothpaste is 20% off at $11.99 per tube
- Also, Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- There’s a big sale on our favorite Waterdrop RO water filters, with prices starting at just $16.67 for water filter pitchers and $135.99 for under-sink RO systems
- We’re HUGE fans of the Logitech MX Keys S wireless keyboard here at BGR, and it’s currently 10% off at $98
- Get our favorite Belkin power strip with 12 surge-protected outlets for $24.99
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $285 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
- The beloved Instant Pot Duo is down to $69.99 in the most popular 6-quart size
- Save 25% on the Ninja Air Fryer Pro and score one for $89.99 instead of $120
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $150 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” or “acceptable” condition
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixers are 24% off at $349.95 in a dozen colorways
- Fitbit fitness bands and smartwatches are up to 30% off right now — our favorite deal is the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $115.95
- Get the $30 Roku Express for just $17.99, or upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39 instead of $50
- This $270 ergonomic office chair has great ratings, and it’s on sale for just $180 right now — that explains why more than 4,000 people have ordered one in the past month
