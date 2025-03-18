Today’s deals: $50 off new M4 MacBook Air, $57 Insignia smart TV, $199 DJI Osmo action camera, more

Tuesday marks the launch of one of the best new robot vacuums we’ve tested in 2025. Be sure to read our ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI review, and you can save $150 on this new model if you pick one up on Amazon or from the ECOVACS store. Other top deals today include the first-ever discount on Apple’s new M4 MacBook Air, Insignia smart TVs starting at $56.99, and plenty more.
Check out all the top deals of the day on Tuesday, March 18.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 —Save $150 on the just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI robot vacuum and mop! Read our review to learn all about it
- Apple’s brand-new M4 MacBook Air just got its first-ever discount
- Insignia F20 smart TVs with built-in Fire TV currently start at just $56.99 for the 24-inch model that’s perfect for any kitchen or guestroom
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a first-of-its-kind dash cam, and there’s a special launch discount… plus, add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart, and it’s free with the coupon code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Get the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera for $199 on sale
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $329 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $269 (reg. $349) (2025’s lowest price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $160 today in “excellent” condition, or even less money if you get one in “good” condition
- The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 electric toothbrush is on sale for $99.99, so you don’t have any excuses anymore for using an old manual brush
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are awesome, and they’re cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 right now at $149 on sale
- You can also score top-of-the-line Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $349 instead of $429
- Score a Samsung PRO Plus 1TB microSD card for $89.99 instead of $120 — guys… it’s not just PRO, it’s PRO Plus!
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $18.99 for a pair
- Amazon deals with free credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Best-selling Sonos speakers like the Sonos Move 2 and Sonos Era 100 are all 20% off right now
- Sony wireless headphones start at just $38 while they’re on sale with deep discounts
- Get the best-in-class Sony XM5 ANC headphones for $328 instead of $400
- Or, pick up previous-gen Sony XM4 ANC headphones for $248
- Save big on Bose soundbars, including the Bose TV Speaker for $219 and the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399.99
- More than 20,000 people in the past month bought this DEWALT cordless drill and impact driver set — get yours while it’s 48% off at $124
- Pick up a 12-pack of Red Bull energy drinks for $23.86 instead of $37 when you clip the on-site coupon and use Subscribe & Save (remember, you can always cancel right after your order ships if you don’t want to subscribe)
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.