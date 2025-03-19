Today’s deals: $269 iPad 10, $90 Ninja blender, 20% off Coop pillows, $400 Samsung M8 monitor, more

Read our ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI review if you haven’t already. Impressed? Well, you can save $150 on this new model if you pick one up on Amazon or from the ECOVACS store. On top of that, we found great deals today on Apple iPads, Ninja blenders, Coop pillows, and much more.
In this roundup, you’ll find all our favorite daily deals from Wednesday, March 19.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 —Save $150 on the just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI robot vacuum and mop! Read our review to learn all about it
- Get the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender for $89.99 thanks to a nice big 25% discount
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a first-of-its-kind dash cam, and there’s a special launch discount… plus, add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart, and it’s free with the coupon code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Super popular Coop bed pillows are 20% off at $79.20 each — I’m personally not a fan, but people REALLY love these pillows
- The $40 Fire TV Stick is down to $19.99, or pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99 instead of $60
- Score a Samsung M8 monitor (the newer M80D model) for $399.99, down from $700
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $269 (reg. $349) (2025’s lowest price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $329 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- M4 MacBook Air: $949 (reg. $999) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Insignia F20 smart TVs with built-in Fire TV currently start at just $56.99 for the 24-inch model that’s perfect for any kitchen or guestroom
- Amazon deals with free credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Best-selling Sonos speakers like the Sonos Move 2 and Sonos Era 100 are all 20% off right now
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $160 today in “excellent” condition, or even less money if you get one in “good” condition
- More than 20,000 people in the past month bought this DEWALT cordless drill and impact driver set — get yours while it’s 48% off at $124
- The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 electric toothbrush is on sale for $99.99, so you don’t have any excuses anymore for using an old manual brush
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $18.99 for a pair
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are awesome, and they’re cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 right now at $149 on sale
- You can also score top-of-the-line Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $349 instead of $429
- Score a Samsung PRO Plus 1TB microSD card for $89.99 instead of $120 — guys… it’s not just PRO, it’s PRO Plus!
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Save big on Bose soundbars, including the Bose TV Speaker for $219 and the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399.99
- Pick up a 12-pack of Red Bull energy drinks for $23.86 instead of $37 when you clip the on-site coupon and use Subscribe & Save (remember, you can always cancel right after your order ships if you don’t want to subscribe)
- Get the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera for $199 on sale
