Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Save $150 on the ultimate new robot vacuum!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $269 iPad 10, $90 Ninja blender, 20% off Coop pillows, $400 Samsung M8 monitor, more

By
Published Mar 19th, 2025 8:17AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Read our ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI review if you haven’t already. Impressed? Well, you can save $150 on this new model if you pick one up on Amazon or from the ECOVACS store. On top of that, we found great deals today on Apple iPads, Ninja blenders, Coop pillows, and much more.

In this roundup, you’ll find all our favorite daily deals from Wednesday, March 19.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals