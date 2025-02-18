Today’s deals: $172 unlocked iPhone SE, $20 Amazon credit, Waterdrop RO water filters, $24 WiFi extender, more

The bad news is that Presidents’ Day sales are now technically over… but the good news is that we found tons of deals on Tuesday that are just as good. Renewed factory-unlocked iPhone SE handsets start at just $172 right now, and Waterdrop RO filters have deep discounts. Plus, there’s a new deal that gets you a $20 Amazon credit when you stock up on baby essentials.
You’ll find all that and more in this daily deals roundup for Tuesday, February 18.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $100+ on baby essentials from top brands like Pampers, Huggies, and Gerber, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit when you use the coupon code BABYSTOCKUP at checkout
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $172 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” or “acceptable” condition
- There’s a big sale on our favorite Waterdrop RO water filters, with prices starting at just $16.67 for water filter pitchers and $135.99 for under-sink RO systems
- Score a best-selling TP-Link 1.2Gbs WiFi range extender for just $23.99 instead of $50 — more than 10,000 people have ordered one in the past month alone
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Max: $478 (reg. $549)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save $700 and score a huge LG B3 77-inch OLED TV for $1,597.90
- The fan-favorite Miele Classic C1 Pure canister vacuum is down to $279.20 for Presidents’ Day
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $298 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
- Our favorite robot vacuum & mop on the planet is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $500 off at $899.99
- The newer Narwal Freo Z Ultra model also has a deep discount that cuts it to $1,099.99
- Fitbit fitness bands and smartwatches are up to 30% off right now — our favorite deal is the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $115.95
- Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixers are 24% off at $349.95 in a dozen colorways
- Get our favorite Belkin power strip with 12 surge-protected outlets for $24.99
- Sony’s best-in-class WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are down to the best price of 2025 so far
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.