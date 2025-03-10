Today’s deals: $169 Apple AirPods Pro 2, $100 Philips Sonicare, $113 Bose speaker, $36 space heater, more

Monday’s top deals include Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro 2, which are down to $169.99 right now. That’s within $0.99 of the all-time low price, and it’s definitely a deal you should take advantage of. Other top sales today include Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, Bose speakers, Dreo space heaters, and more.
Here are all of our picks for the top daily deals on Monday, March 10.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Get the sweet-sounding Bose SoundLink Flex waterproof speaker for $112.53 instead of $149
- The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 electric toothbrush is on sale for $99.99, so you don’t have any excuses anymore for using an old manual brush
- Pick up a best-selling Dreo space heater for $35.99 so you’re ready when our current false spring gives way to more cold weather
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $329 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $67.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $269 (reg. $349) (2025’s lowest price)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. 499) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save big on Bose soundbars, including the Bose TV Speaker for $219 and the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399.99
- Amazon deals with free credit or savings:
- Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Read our Narwal Freo X Ultra review to see why it’s our #1 favorite robot vacuum and mop model… then go buy one while it’s $500 off
- The Waterdrop G3P800 tankless RO water filter system that I use personally is currently on sale for $699 instead of $999 — I love it, and you will too!
- There’s no question that the 70mai A810 4K Dash Cam is one of our favorite dual dash cams, and it’s 30% off at $126
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $16.99 for a pair
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- The Google Pixel 8a might be the best value Android has to offer, and it’s currently on sale for only $399
- People love the HP 255 G10 laptop, and now it’s $399.99 instead of $600
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $165 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” condition
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless noise cancelling earbuds offer incredible sound quality with deep bass, and now they’re 20% off at $319 in all four colorways
- Pick up a $190 TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 mesh wireless system with 6,500 square feet of coverage for $159.99 on sale
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.