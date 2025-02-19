Today’s deals: $149 AirPods 4 with ANC, 20% off Crest 3D White toothpaste, $18 Roku Express, more

Wednesday’s featured deals include an all-time low price on Apple’s AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelling. Normally, we recommend getting AirPods Pro instead, but not at this price! Other popular deals include deep discounts on Crest 3D White Advanced Luminous toothpaste, Roku streamers starting at just $17.99, and more.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $100+ on baby essentials from top brands like Pampers, Huggies, and Gerber, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit when you use the coupon code BABYSTOCKUP at checkout
- Crest 3D White Advanced Luminous toothpaste is 20% off at $11.99 per tube
- Get the $30 Roku Express for just $17.99, or upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39 instead of $50
- We’re HUGE fans of the Logitech MX Keys S wireless keyboard here at BGR, and it’s currently 10% off at $98
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Max: $478 (reg. $549)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $150 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” or “acceptable” condition
- Save $700 and score a huge LG B3 77-inch OLED TV for $1,596.90
- There’s a big sale on our favorite Waterdrop RO water filters, with prices starting at just $16.67 for water filter pitchers and $135.99 for under-sink RO systems
- Sony’s best-in-class WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are down to the best price of 2025 so far
- Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- Our favorite robot vacuum & mop on the planet is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $500 off at $899.99
- The newer Narwal Freo Z Ultra model also has a deep discount that cuts it to $1,099.99
- Fitbit fitness bands and smartwatches are up to 30% off right now — our favorite deal is the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $115.95
- Get our favorite Belkin power strip with 12 surge-protected outlets for $24.99
- Score a best-selling TP-Link 1.2Gbs WiFi range extender for just $23.99 instead of $50 — more than 10,000 people have ordered one in the past month alone
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixers are 24% off at $349.95 in a dozen colorways
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $298 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
