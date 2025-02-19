Today’s deals: $149 AirPods 4 with ANC, 20% off Crest 3D White toothpaste, $18 Roku Express, more

Wednesday’s featured deals include an all-time low price on Apple’s AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelling. Normally, we recommend getting AirPods Pro instead, but not at this price! Other popular deals include deep discounts on Crest 3D White Advanced Luminous toothpaste, Roku streamers starting at just $17.99, and more.

Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Wednesday, February 19.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon