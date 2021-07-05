Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
    08:59 Deals

    We can’t believe Prime Day’s #1 best-selling smart home gadget is $19.98 again…
  2. Amazon Deals
    10:37 Deals

    Today’s best deals: Free Disney+, $11 air fryer cheat sheet, Alexa in your car for $…
  3. Air Fryer Recipes
    08:10 Deals

    This $11 air fryer cheat sheet on Amazon is the real hero in my kitchen
  4. Best Kitchen Gadgets On Amazon
    08:33 Deals

    I’m obsessed with this mesmerizing $20 Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikT…
Deals

Today’s best deals: Free Disney+, $11 air fryer cheat sheet, Alexa in your car for $20, $31 cooling blanket, $20 Wi-Fi extender, more

July 5th, 2021 at 10:37 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We hope all of our readers had a great July 4th weekend! We also hope you have the day off on Monday, so you can take it easy and recover. Of course, deals never take the day off, and neither do we. That’s especially true today because there are some phenomenal last-minute sales out there right now! Here are some highlights:

Check out all those great daily deals and more down below!

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$44.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$25.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.01 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price:Was $130, Now $87.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1" - Intel Celeron N4120 | 1366 x 768 Display | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD | Expa… List Price:$299.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station, Superior 2600Pa Suction, L… List Price:$799.99 Price:$559.98 You Save:$240.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$10.50 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3591TPTU 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.95 You Save:$40.04 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set, Air Fryer Accessories Cook Times, Airfryer Accessory Magnet… List Price:$19.99 Price:$11.45 You Save:$8.54 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Get up to 6 months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Price:6 months free! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now TCL 43" TV & Alto 3 Sound Bar List Price:$409.98 Price:$357.98 You Save:$52.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price:$16.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$7.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket for Couch, Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Arc-Chill Cooling Fiber Absorb Body… List Price:$36.99 Price:$30.99 You Save:$6.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now COSORI Air Fryer Max XL(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen with 13 Cook… List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.98 You Save:$20.01 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220), Covers Up to 1200 Sq.ft and 20 Devices, Up to 750Mbps Dual… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Tags:

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information