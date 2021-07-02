Today’s best deals: $14 nonstick skillet, $31 cooling blanket, $10 tactical knife, $220 Windows 10 Pro laptop, $52 off AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Friday is always a great day, but this Friday is better than most for two different reasons. First, it’s the start of the long July 4th weekend. And second, there are so many incredible daily deals out there, you won’t believe it!
Here are some highlights you won’t want to miss:
- The best-selling Yeedi k600 robot vacuum for just $99.99 instead of $180
- Google’s newest Nest Thermostat for an all-time low of $99.99
- AirPods Pro back in stock for the first time since Prime Day. Also, they’re $52 off!
- Tuff & Co iPhone cases for $15.99 each
- A discount on the myQ that lets you control your garage doors with Alexa or your smartphone
- Get a $40 Amazon credit with this awesome promotion
- Super-popular Alexa smart plugs with 11,000 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU
- REAL diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers love for only $59.90
- An incredible Windows 10 Pro laptop and 128GB microSDXC bundle for $219.99
- A huge $42 discount on the miracle kitchen tool you can use to cook perfect steak every time
- Top-rated cooling blanket for only $30.99
- A super-popular spring-assisted tactical pocket knife for $9.99
- The crazy gadget that adds night vision to any car for $80 off
- A big blowout sale on Belkin surge protectors
- $200 off a stunning Epson home theater projector
- A 120-inch projector screen to go with it for just $28.99
- 30% off a new Tribit home speaker that glows
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air for $899.99
- The best-selling Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39
Scroll through all of today’s top daily deals down below!yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2600 mAh, Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Cover with Powerful Sucti… List Price:$179.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$80.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Yummly YTE000W5KB Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer with Long Range Bluetooth Connectivit… List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.99 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… List Price:$29.98 Price:$28.47 You Save:$1.51 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket for Couch, Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Arc-Chill Cooling Fiber Absorb Body… List Price:$36.99 Price:$30.99 You Save:$6.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Spring Assisted Knife - Pocket Folding Knife - Military Style - Boy Scouts Knife - Tactical Kni… List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$1.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Pocket Knife - Spring Assisted Knife - Tactical Survival Folding Knives - Best EDC Camping Hiki… List Price:$16.20 Price:$9.99 You Save:$6.21 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Multitool 13in1 - Multi-tool with Pliers Knife Can Bottle Opener Screwdriver - Survival Tool -… List Price:$15.11 Price:$11.99 ($1.36 / oz) You Save:$3.12 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LANMODO Vast Pro Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft, 1080P Car Driving Recor… List Price:$299.99 Price:$269.99 You Save:$30.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Epson Home Cinema 2200 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, Built-in Android TV & Speaker, Streaming/Ga… List Price:$899.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$200.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projector Movies Scr… List Price:$49.99 Price:$28.99 You Save:$21.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tribit 25W Powerful Home Speaker with LCD Time Display, Touch Sensor Control, RGB Lights Show,… List Price:$89.99 Price:$62.99 You Save:$27.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray List Price:$999.00 Price:$899.99 You Save:$99.01 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.99 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.