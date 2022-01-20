Thursday’s deals: KN95 masks, $15 Sonicare toothbrush, major Anker sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $189.99 Buy from Apple $249.00

Amazon deals have been off the charts so far in January 2022. With so many people shopping online right now, it’s fantastic that all these best-selling products have deep discounts. But because there are so many sales happening, it can be tricky to find the very best deals. Lucky for you, that’s why BGR Deals is here.

First up, nothing is more popular right now than COVID home test kits.

On/Go COVID-19 home rapid test kits that outsell every other brand right now have a massive 40% discount. That cuts them to just $12 each, which is incredible.

Also, Amazon’s #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests are down to $19.80. That’s less than $10 per test!

We’ll also note that when we order COVID rapid tests from Amazon, they’ve been shipping out much faster than Amazon’s delivery estimates.

Some other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We’ve rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Additionally, grab some best-selling Hotodeal KN95 masks or super-popular black KN95 face masks while you’re at it.

Thursday’s best deals

There are so many other great deals happening right now, of course.

Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are $169 today and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all fantastic prices.

There’s also a huge sale on Anker charging accessories for one day only. And you can get a Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush on sale right now for just $14.95!

#1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each thanks to a huge Amazon coupon. Plus, super comfy Danjor Linens bed sheets with 85,000 5-star ratings are 50% off at just $19.99.

On top of that, the incredible Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with AI has a massive $251 discount that slashes it to a new all-time low price. That’s cheaper than it was on Black Friday!

And finally, there’s one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out. Thanks to an unbelievable Amazon promotion, you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99!

Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Or, if that deal doesn’t work for you, snag some popular TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $6.75 each.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Definitely head over to Amazon’s daily deals page for more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s big roundup.

😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:

