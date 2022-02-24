Thursday’s deals: Instant Pot sale, $5 Alexa smart plugs, best pet hair remover, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Worried that you missed all the hottest Amazon deals since Presidents’ Day is over? Well we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to worry at all. So many new sales have popped up this week, you won’t believe it. You can save on Instant Pot kitchen appliances, best-selling Alexa smart plugs, and more.

Plus, there are some incredible one-day sales today. For example, Amazon’s #1 best-selling pet hair remover with 75,000 5-star reviews is down to just $19.96 on Thursday only!

In today’s roundup, we’re going to cover all the best deals we found on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Amysen Wi-Fi Smart Plugs 4-Pack with Alexa & Google Home Rating: 4 Stars Smart remote control : the smart plug works with amazon alexa and google home which helps to manage your home devices through voice control. You can control home appliances remotely and smartly by your phone or tablet when you use Only Cloud Intelligence App. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission $18 On Amazon $22.97 $18.97

Thursday’s best deals

Before we get to anything else, we need to point out that Amazon’s awesome deals on Apple AirPods are probably about to disappear.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe are still on sale for just $189.99, and that’s the best deal you’ll find anywhere. AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 are also on sale, but the discounts aren’t quite as deep as they were last week.

Special one-day sales happening today include a huge Instant Pot kitchen appliance sale with deals you won’t believe. The #1 best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus is down to $89.99 from $120, and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer is down to $129.99.

Other top one-day deals include Amazon’s #1 best-selling pet hair remover with 75,000 5-star reviews for $19.96, up to 35% off to 35% off WOW Skin Science Hair Care, and $14 off a popular Origami foldable storage shelf.

Insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are back on sale for just $16 each, which is even less than the Lightning deal that Amazon ran last week. They have over 118,000 5-star reviews!

Also, Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 87,000 5-star reviews are down to just $19.99 today.

On top of all that, some very lucky Amazon shoppers can score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG. Not everyone is eligible though, so check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more.

That deal is crazy!

Check out Amazon’s daily deals page to check out more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok !

for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went ! NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46

are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46 The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99

with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99 Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$22.97 Price:$18.97 You Save:$4.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$118.98 You Save:$40.02 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.95 You Save:$9.05 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band Price:$269.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$18.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$49.49 You Save:$16.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$24.88 Price:$24.00 You Save:$3.01 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.96 You Save:$15.03 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price:$31.99 ($31.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Drive Auto Car Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Trunk Organizer for St… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.59 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa- A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$44.97 Price:$34.19 You Save:$10.78 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!