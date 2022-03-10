Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Thursday’s deals: Huge Fire TV sale, DJI Mavic drones, Windows laptops, more

HomeDealsAccessories
Maren Estrada
March 10th, 2022 at 10:07 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Thursday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We hope you’re sitting down because today’s top Amazon deals might knock you off your feet. From a massive sale on Fire TV Sticks and Fire TVs to one-day deals on DJI Mavic drones, back massagers, and more. It’s all on sale today, and we’ve only just scratched the surface.

Here, we’ll show you all the best deals we found on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging

Rating: 5 Stars
Apple AirPods Pro
BGR may receive a commission
$189.99 at Amazon
$249 at Apple

Thursday’s best deals

There’s no better way to start things off than with Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds. Why pay $249 at Apple when they’re down to just $189.99 at Amazon?!

This deal initially ended last month, but it’s back right now if you hurry.

Amazon is also running a huge sale on Fire TVs, with more than a dozen models on sale. If you don’t need a whole new TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $29.99.

Or, upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 thanks to a special hidden deal. That’s the lowest price ever! Just use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout to get the secret discount. Not everyone is eligible, and you can learn more on Amazon’s terms & conditions page.

Another incredible deal on Thursday slashes $50 off the Roborock Dyad wet/dry vacuum. This brand new model quickly became Amazon’s #1 newest/dry vac and it’s easy to see why. You might never need to mop again!

Head over to Amazon’s daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

  • Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
  • NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
  • The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
  • Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$18.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$44.75 Price:$19.99 You Save:$24.76 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.97 You Save:$12.02 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$26.97 Price:$20.87 You Save:$6.10 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$49.01 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$69.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$10.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$244.00 You Save:$35.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$49.49 You Save:$16.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$24.88 Price:$24.00 You Save:$3.01 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 You Save:$8.04 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.91 You Save:$26.08 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Popular News

Latest News