Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more

Black Friday is only supposed to last a few days, right? We could swear the biggest sale of the year took place last month, but Amazon is making us believe otherwise. There are so many amazing Amazon deals available right now, it must still be Black Friday 2021!

We spent hours digging through Amazon on Thursday to find all the best Black Friday-quality deals that are still available right now. And you won’t believe home many there are. From AirPods Pro and Apple Watches to Roomba robot vacuums and more, there are tons of incredible deals to be found.

Then, on top of all that, there are some fantastic gift card deals on Amazon today. Some of them even get you free money!

Amazon’s best Black Friday 2021 deals are still here

In Thursday’s top deals roundup, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday 2021 deals that are still going at Amazon.

In some cases, these deals disappeared and then came back. In other cases, they never left. The bottom line is that these are some of the hottest products on the planet and they’re on sale at the lowest prices of the season.

So many popular products are included in our roundup today. Examples include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 instead of $249, AirPods 3 for $139.99 (all-time low price!), and AirPods 2 for $89.99. That means you can get AirPods 2 right now for less than they cost on Black Friday!

Also of note, the Apple Watch SE for just $229. And on top of all that, Apple Watch Series 7 just hit a new all-time low price! It starts at just $349 today, which is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday. That’s an incredible deal!

On top of that, there are some amazing gift card deals you don’t want to miss. You can check them all out on Amazon’s hidden gift card deals page, but here are some examples:

You can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but now everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.

Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Salt Science Calming Bath Soak - Mind & Body Recovery Bath Salt With 40 Essential Minerals - Al… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$177.00 You Save:$122.99 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Get a $50 GrubHub Gift Card for $40 with this Amazon Promo Price:Spend $40, Get $50 Buy NowCoupon Code: GRUBHUB Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Get a $7.50 Amazon credit with a $50 Gift Card to GameStop, Lowe's, Outback, Dominos, Old Navy, or Top Golf Price:Buy $50, Get $7.50 Back Buy NowCoupon Code: CHEERS Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Krispy Kreme Gift Cards - E-mail Delivery List Price:$25.00 Price:$20.00 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy NowCoupon Code: KRISPYKREME Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$36.95 Price:$33.25 You Save:$3.70 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04 List Price:$24.95 Price:$19.95 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$38.99 Price:$34.19 You Save:$4.80 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$45.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… List Price:$849.99 Price:$649.00 You Save:$200.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit List Price:$99.00 Price:$59.00 You Save:$40.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry… List Price:$229.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$90.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Buy NowCoupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

