Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more

Black Friday is only supposed to last a few days, right? We could swear the biggest sale of the year took place last month, but Amazon is making us believe otherwise. There are so many amazing Amazon deals available right now, it must still be Black Friday 2021!
We spent hours digging through Amazon on Thursday to find all the best Black Friday-quality deals that are still available right now. And you won’t believe home many there are. From AirPods Pro and Apple Watches to Roomba robot vacuums and more, there are tons of incredible deals to be found.
Then, on top of all that, there are some fantastic gift card deals on Amazon today. Some of them even get you free money!
Amazon’s best Black Friday 2021 deals are still here
In Thursday’s top deals roundup, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday 2021 deals that are still going at Amazon.
In some cases, these deals disappeared and then came back. In other cases, they never left. The bottom line is that these are some of the hottest products on the planet and they’re on sale at the lowest prices of the season.
So many popular products are included in our roundup today. Examples include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 instead of $249, AirPods 3 for $139.99 (all-time low price!), and AirPods 2 for $89.99. That means you can get AirPods 2 right now for less than they cost on Black Friday!
Also of note, the Apple Watch SE for just $229. And on top of all that, Apple Watch Series 7 just hit a new all-time low price! It starts at just $349 today, which is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday. That’s an incredible deal!
On top of that, there are some amazing gift card deals you don’t want to miss. You can check them all out on Amazon’s hidden gift card deals page, but here are some examples:
- Get a $7.50 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 gift card to GameStop, Lowe’s, Outback, Dominos, Old Navy, or Top Golf with the coupon code CHEERS
- Another offer gets you a $25 Krispy Kreme gift card for $20 with the coupon code KRISPYKREME.
- Have you been ordering from GrubHub a lot lately? Get a $50 GrubHub gift card for just $40 with the coupon code GRUBHUB. That’s a fantastic deal!
You can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but now everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.
Check out all the best deals of the day down below.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Salt Science Calming Bath Soak is down to $23.99 for 3 lbs thanks to an Amazon coupon
- The Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is on sale for just $177 instead of $300, which is a new all-time low price
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows with 110,000 5-star Amazon reviews are just $15 each for one day only!
- KN95 masks made in the USA are down to $1.30, but they’ll definitely sell out soon
- The Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat with 21,000+ 5-star ratings has a rare discount — get one for $34!
- The brand new Katchy Duo indoor fruit fly & mosquito trap is finally in stock!
- Get the best-selling Philips Sonicare 1100 electric toothbrush for just $19.95
- Sony X85J TVs start at $598 and Sony X90J TVs start at $898 right now
- See all of Amazon’s awesome Christmas 2021 deals right here!
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are on sale for only $179 instead of $249!
- Apple AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low price of just $139.99!
- AirPods 2 are also back on sale for $89.99
- Plus, save up to $70 on other AirPods models (extra discounts at checkout for some models)
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are on sale at new all-time low prices starting at $349!
- The Apple Watch SE is back down to Black Friday’s $229 price if you hurry, but most several are now sold out
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $33
- Or, get the best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $19.95
- PRICE MISTAKE: The MyQ smart garage door opener is supposed to be $22 but it’s on sale for $19.98!
- Get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion
- Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks made in the USA and they’re only $1.30 each if you hurry
- You can also get Amazon’s best-selling black KN95 masks for just $0.79 each
- Also, best-selling TCP Global blue 3-ply face masks with 19,000 5-star reviews are down to the lowest price we’ve seen — under $0.20 each!
- Amazon’s best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit is on sale for $10 less than it was on Black Friday 2021 — that’s a new all-time low!
- There’s a huge Fitbit sale with deep discounts on every best-selling modelAmazon’s #1 best-selling smart TV is down to just $119.99
- COSORI Air Fryer Max XL is down to $99.98 instead of $120 — it’s a #1 best-seller
- People can’t stop raving about the Govee Lyra Multi-Color LED Floor Lamp, and you need to see it to believe it (get it for $110 instead of $140)
- The #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount
- iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $179.99
- Also, the Roomba j7+ is $201 off today — this is a new deal that wasn’t even available on Black Friday!
- Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
- You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $69!
- An incredible bundle deal gets you an Echo Dot and a Sengled color smart bulb for just $19.99!
- Sony noise cancelling headphones and Sony smart TVs are on sale at all-time low prices
- Brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones have their first discount ever
- Samsung smart TVs start at $397.99
- Score a new Samsung phone with savings up to $200
🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- The lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to an all-time low of $34.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite is $19.99
- The #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is $29.99 (reg. $50)
- Ring Video Doorbells & bundles are down to lower prices than Black Friday
- Blink Mini is down to an all-time low of $19.99 today
- Save up to 58% off Blink Outdoor Camera + Echo Bundles
- Get $150 off the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV
- Save $140 on the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV — plus, get a free Echo Dot with code FTVDOT21
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Edition smart TV is just $149.99
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each
- Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have RARE discounts with prices starting at $14.99
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $199.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $97 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $23.79 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $18.99 🚿
Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.
