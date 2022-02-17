Thursday’s deals: $98 AirPods, Anker speakers, Fitbit sale, Amazon price mistake, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Presidents’ Day 2022 is right around the corner and there are so many fantastic deals to take advantage of. From household essentials and small appliances to headphones, TVs, and laptops, it’s all on sale right now!

In this roundup, we’re going to cover all the best deals we can find on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Rating: 5 Stars Quick access to Siri by saying “ Hey Siri ”

More than 24 hours total listening time with the Charging Case

Effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching for a magical experience

Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $129 $98.98 Buy from Apple $129

Thursday’s best deals

On Thursday, there are a few marquee deals we want to highlight for you.

First and foremost, there’s an Amazon price mistake that you should take advantage of.

The hot new Roborock Dyad Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum instantly became the #1 best-seller in its category. We just started testing one ourselves, and it’s awesome! Roborock offered a special $50 launch discount that was supposed to end yesterday. It’s still available today though, so hurry up and grab one on sale while you still can!

There’s also a great deal that slashes AirPods Pro with MagSafe to just $174.98 at Amazon. That’s the lowest price of 2022 so far by a wide margin. Also, AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 and AirPods 2 are $98.98.

Those last two deals also beat Black Friday’s prices, though only by one penny.

The #1 weighted blanket on Amazon with 34,000 5-star reviews has a huge 30% discount today. There’s also a huge sale on Fitbit activity trackers with discounts up to $100 off!

Last but not least, some lucky Amazon shoppers can score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG. Not everyone is eligible though, so check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg!

Definitely head over to Amazon’s daily deals page for more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s big roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

💸 All-time low prices 💸

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back down to Black Friday’s all-time low price of $39.99

is back down to Black Friday’s all-time low price of $39.99 Score an Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only)

for when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only) The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more

is on sale today for with coupon code There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok !

for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went ! NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46

are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46 The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99

with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99 Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$98.98 You Save:$60.02 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.98 You Save:$74.02 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$22.97 Price:$18.97 You Save:$4.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$33.99 ($17.00 / Count) You Save:$16.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… Price:$24.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Built in Mic Stereo Headphones in… List Price:$39.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$16.00 (40%) Buy NowCoupon Code: W8JB3U6D Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.95 You Save:$9.04 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… List Price:$37.99 Price:$31.99 ($31.99 / Count) You Save:$6.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Drive Auto Car Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Trunk Organizer for St… List Price:$27.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$9.10 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… Price:$51.27 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa- A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$44.97 Price:$34.19 You Save:$12.68 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!