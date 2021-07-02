This viral grocery shopping hack from TikTok only takes one $18 purchase at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re aware that single-use plastic bags are both bad for the environment. Everyone is. As a matter of fact, single-use paper bags are bad too. We all know it — even if you recycle them, they’re still bad. As obvious as it is, so many people are unwilling to change their habits because single-use bags are so convenient and reusable cloth bags are annoying. That’s especially true for many people during the pandemic. After all, no one wants to have even more things to wash each time they go grocery shopping.

Even if you feel this way, I have a new option for you that’s much easier than using your own cloth bags. You probably never remember to bring them with you anyway. And if you do, you have to clean them when you’re done. Believe it or not, you might find this new solution to be even easier than bagging your groceries with the single-use paper or plastic bags you’ve been using for your entire life. Imagine that! A recent video on TikTok that went viral might have the perfect solution for transporting your groceries back from the store, and it’ll only cost you $18 at Amazon to pull it off.

It’s a famous question: Paper or plastic? Well, in New Jersey, which is where I live, the answer will soon be “neither.” That’s because an order was signed by the governor late last year that not only bans single-use plastic bags, but also single-use paper bags. You read that correctly… no single-use bags in NJ!

The new law banning single-use bags is currently slated to take effect in May 2022. Of course, there’s always a chance that the coronavirus pandemic may push things back a bit further. Regardless of when it happens though, it is going to happen. Shoppers will have to bring their own reusable bags to stores. Or, they’ll likely have to purchase new reusable bags at the store if they forget to bring their own. (Get ready for some serious bag-rage, fellow NJers.) Similar laws are also popping up in other states as well. Also, there are already plenty of people who have decided to ditch single-use bags. Why, you ask? It’s because of their impact on the environment.

Want to do your part but you can’t stand grocery shopping with an armful of reusable cloth bags? A recent viral video that has been blowing up on TikTok might have the perfect solution for you.

So, what’s this crazy grocery shopping hack that has everyone going nuts? It really couldn’t be any simpler. You don’t use paper bags, you don’t use plastic bags, and you don’t use cloth bags either. How are you supposed to bag all your groceries without paper bags, plastic bags, or reusable cloth bags? It’s quite simple, actually: You don’t.

Instead of bagging everything you buy, simply place it all right back into your shopping cart as the checkout person scans each item and passes it along. That’s right, load up your cart again without using any bags! Not only do you help the environment by avoiding single-use paper or plastic bags, but you also save time by not bagging.

I know what you’re wondering. How the heck am I supposed to transport my groceries home and get them inside if I don’t bag them?! That’s where TikToker @1980sgamer’s little trick comes in. Here’s the video:

Amazing! It’s so smart and simple that it should be obvious, but I never even considered the idea and I doubt you have either. You spend less time in the store, you don’t hurt the environment with single-use bags, and you’ll probably even end up making fewer trips between your car and your home when it comes time to unload your groceries.

If you don’t want to use your current laundry basket for this, I definitely don’t blame you. In fact, there’s no way I would do that either because it’s going to get filthy. Instead, there are a couple of great options at Amazon for low-cost laundry baskets. My two favorites are Rubbermaid Through-Handle Laundry Baskets and Rubbermaid Hip Hug Laundry Baskets, and they’re back in stock right now at Amazon.

