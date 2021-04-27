If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Look… everyone knows that single-use paper and plastic bags are both bad for the environment. Even if you recycle them, they’re still bad. As obvious as it is, many are unwilling to change their habits because reusable cloth bags are annoying. And that’s especially true for many people during the pandemic since they don’t want to have even more things to launder each time they go grocery shopping.

If you feel this way, however, we have a new option for you that’s much easier than using your own cloth bags. As a matter of fact, you might find it to be even easier than bagging your groceries in the single-use paper or plastic bags you’ve been using for your entire life. A recent video on TikTok that went viral might have the perfect solution for carrying your groceries, and it’ll only cost you $22 at Amazon to pull it off.

In New Jersey where I live, an order was signed by the governor late last year that not only bans single-use plastic bags, but also single-use paper bags.

That’s right… you know the question you’re famously asked at the grocery store? Paper or plastic? In New Jersey, the answer will soon be “neither.”

This new law is currently slated to take effect in May 2022, but there’s always a chance that the coronavirus pandemic may push things back even further. Regardless of when it happens, however, it is going to happen. Shoppers will have to bring their own reusable bags to stores, or they’ll likely have to purchase new reusable bags at the store if they forget to bring their own. Similar laws are popping up in other states too, and there are already plenty of people who have already ditched single-use bags because of their impact on the environment. If you want to do your part but you can’t stand grocery shopping with an armful of reusable cloth bags, a new viral video that has been blowing up on TikTok might have the perfect solution for you.

So, what’s this crazy grocery shopping hack that has everyone going nuts? It really couldn’t be any simpler. You don’t use paper bags, you don’t use plastic bags, and you don’t use cloth bags either. How are you supposed to bag all your groceries without paper bags, plastic bags, or reusable cloth bags? It’s quite simple, actually: You don’t.

Instead of bagging everything you buy, simply place it all right back into your shopping cart as the checkout person scans each item and passes it along. That’s right, load up your cart again without using any bags! Not only do you help the environment by avoiding single-use paper or plastic bags, but you also save time by not bagging. This is a particularly timely added benefit in light of the coronavirus pandemic since you’re spending less time in the store.

Of course, we know what you’re wondering… how the heck are you supposed to transport your groceries home and get them into your house or apartment if you don’t bag them?! That’s where TikToker @1980sgamer’s little trick comes in. Here’s the video:

It’s so smart and simple that it should be obvious, but we never even considered the idea. You spend less time in the store, you don’t hurt the environment with single-use bags, and you’ll probably even end up making fewer trips between your car and your home when it comes time to unload your groceries.

If you don’t want to use your current laundry basket for this, we definitely don’t blame you. In fact, there’s no way we would do that either. Instead, there are a couple of great options at Amazon for low-cost laundry baskets. Our two favorites are Rubbermaid Through-Handle Laundry Baskets and Rubbermaid Hip Hug Laundry Baskets, and they’re both around the same price right now at Amazon.

