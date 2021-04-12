If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Millions of people recently went nuts over the Eicaus Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control when it went viral on TikTok. I have to admit, however, that I was beyond skeptical at first. This little gadget is basically just a glorified night light, isn’t it? But the more I saw it pop up on TikTok, the more intrigued I became. Then, when the time came for me to get a birthday present for my 6-year-old niece who has become increasingly interested in the night sky and outer space in general, I decided to give it a try.

Well, it turns out that my skepticism was completely off base. Guess who instantly became the hero of her niece’s birthday!

Eicaus’s Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control might seem silly at first, but it’s surprisingly cool. It packs 10 different color settings to choose from and it can also project a bunch of different scenes, not just one view of the night sky like so many other star projectors out there. In addition to stars and nebula clouds, this model can even project ocean waves onto your walls and ceiling if you feel like switching it up. Where was this little gadget when I was a kid?!

Take a look at one of many TikToks that have gone viral to see how well it works:

At just $35, the Eicaus Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control is a must-have for any small child in your life. Truth be told, I’m even thinking about picking one up for myself, so it’s probably good for big kids too! There’s a big discount right now at Amazon that you can take advantage of to score one for less than $29, which is definitely a steal for this great model with 4,300 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Here are the key details from the product page on Amazon:

Star Projector + Ocean Wave Projector: Eicaus night light projector can not only emit an array of twilight stars to project a starry scene, but it also transforms your room into a tranquil & relaxing underwater oasis. Turning your place into a magical experience.

Dimmable & 10 Colors Options: Choose your mood with red, blue, green, white, or multicolor shows and pick your desired brightness. The colorful light casts on ceilings or walls and will create the romantic, relaxing, or cozy ambiance you need.

Built-in Music Speaker: Works with smartphones via Bluetooth or just insert TF card, you can enjoy the music to relax, or play sleep sounds to help your baby/kids stay asleep peacefully. With unique sound-activated mode, the lights flicker and change patterns with the beat of the music, resulting in a starry sky projection.

Remote Control & Auto-Off Timer: You can conveniently change the modes to customize your needs with remote control. Choosing either ocean wave or starry projection mode or both, changing colors/speed/brightness of wave light, adjusting the music mode/volume/sound-activated mode, setting 1h/2h timer or 4h Auto-off timer.

USB Cable Powered: This light projector is powered by a USB cable and works with a wall charger or power bank. What You Get: 1 x light projector, 1 x USB cable, 1 x remote, 1 x instruction manual. Notice: batteries (2 AAA) for remote not included.

