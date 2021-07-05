This $11 air fryer cheat sheet on Amazon is the real hero in my kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is the place to be right now if you’re looking for a new air fryer. This best-selling Dash air fryer only costs $49.95 on sale. That is crazy for such a popular model. Also, the Ultrean air fryer that’s somehow even more popular is on sale for only $10 more. If you want to stick with the big brands instead, Amazon just shaved $20 off the Ninja air fryer and the insanely popular Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer is back in stock after selling out a few weeks ago.

Any of the aforementioned air fryers will be a fantastic addition to your kitchen if you get one. Of that, we have no doubt whatsoever. You’ll be frying up deliciously crispy food in no time at all. And the best part is that you won’t have to use all the oil needed in a deep fryer. That means your food will be so much healthier than it would have been in a deep fryer. But if you’re like so many other people who use air fryers, there’s one thing that might end up frustrating you. Since air frying is still fairly new to most people, you have to constantly look up recipes each and every time you use it.

Thankfully, I found a simple little item on Amazon that has been a real game-changer for me. It’s called the Lotteli Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet, and it’s on sale for just $11.45 right now!

If I’m being perfectly honest, I hate looking up recipes on Google. The top results are always just spam sites that do the best job at gaming Google’s search algorithms, and they’re almost never actually good recipes. Instead, they’re 2,000-word narratives with pretty much no meaningful substance whatsoever. Come on, bloggers… all I want to know is the time and temperature settings for my air-fried chicken wings and which spices to put in the marinade!

That’s where the Lotteli Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet comes in. You know that only a crazy person would own an Instant Pot without expanding its functionality with a $30 Instant Pot accessory set, right? Well, now you can say the same thing about air fryers and this awesome little cheat sheet.

The Lotteli magnetic quick reference guide lists all of the foods you would commonly cook or reheat in an air fryer. It breaks up into main categories including chicken, vegetables, and frozen foods. You’ll also find times and temperatures listed next to each item. The cheat sheet also includes size and weight so you can make adjustments based on how much you plan to put in your air fryer.

I paid full retail when I got my Lotteli Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet and it was the best $20 I’ve spent all year. Grab one today on Amazon, however, and you’ll only pay $11.45 thanks to a nice big discount. That’s an unbeatable price, especially considering how wonderfully useful these cheat sheets are. Definitely pick up a pack while they’re discounted!

Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set, Air Fryer Accessories Cook Times, Airfryer Accessory Magnet… List Price: $19.99 Price: $11.45 You Save: $8.54 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways to keep in mind about this product:

The Lotteli Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet is a must-have kitchen accessory for anyone who owns an air fryer

Each pack includes two cheat sheets that are packed with cooking time and temperature settings

Covers all the most popular foods people cook in air fryers

Take all the guesswork out of air frying!

Large font makes it easy to read all the times and temperature settings

Magnetic cheat sheets easily stick to your metal appliances

They’re waterproof and oil-proof so they’re durable enough to last for years and years

Each set includes one big magnet (10.5″ x 6.5″) and one small magnet (5″ x 5″)

Cooking cheat sheets include more than 100 popular foods that are cooked in air fryers all the time. Includes frozen foods, vegetables, chicken, beef, and so much more

