There’s finally a gadget to add wireless CarPlay to any CarPlay-equipped car – and it’s $46 off

There are so many automakers out there that should be beyond embarrassed at this point. Why? It’s because their infotainment systems are atrocious. I have Apple CarPlay in my car and to be perfectly frank, it makes every built-in car infotainment system I’ve ever tried seemed ancient. And I’ve tried them all… even the newer ones like systems from Mercedes and Tesla.

Being able to have all of your iPhone’s main apps accessible right on your car’s display is so great. CarPlay offers a simple interface and quick access to all the core functionality you might need. On top of that, it supports Siri as well as third-party apps that are must-haves in your car. I cannot tell you how excited I was when Waze first came to CarPlay and now I seriously can’t drive anywhere without it. CarPlay even supports a widget view so you can have an animated map in one big widget while things like your music player and phone controls are off to the side.

If I stop to think about it, there’s really only one problem I have with CarPlay in my car: it’s the simple fact that my vehicle doesn’t support Apple’s newer wireless CarPlay feature, so I have to plug in my iPhone with a physical cable to use CarPlay. At least, that was the case until I found the Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter on Amazon.

The name says it all — this is the device you’ve been waiting for if you’re like me and you have a vehicle that doesn’t support wireless CarPlay connections. The Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter connects to your vehicle through a standard USB-A or USB-C port and acts as a wireless conduit between your car and your iPhone. This way, you can connect to the adapter wirelessly via Bluetooth instead of having to plug your iPhone into your car every time you get in.

This is the gadget we’ve been waiting for!

Read through the reviews on Amazon and you’ll see that this wireless adapter works very well for most people. A few people do seem to run into problems, but there are fixes out there for most issues. So many people are quick to complain when all they had to do was actually read the instructions and perform a quick and easy software update. The bottom line is that the Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter works very well for most people. And now is the perfect time to give it a shot because both versions (one for older cars and another for newer cars) are on sale with discounts up to $46!

Here are the key takeaways to keep in mind:

The Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter converts any car with wired CarPlay so that it supports wireless CarPlay

Works with Audi, Porsche, Volvo, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Honda, Peugeot, Chevrolet, Ford SYNC 3.4, Mazda, and more

Your car must have a factory wired CarPlay system in order to work with this wireless CarPlay adapter

No more plugging your phone into your car with a Lightning USB cable

Play music, listen to podcasts, navigate with your favorite mapping app, and more — all through CarPlay with now cable needed

Compatible with every iPhone model from iPhone 5 and newer as long as it’s running iOS 7.1 or later

Initial connection from your iPhone to the Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter takes between 7 and 14 seconds depending on your car and iPhone model

Comes with a one-year warranty in addition to lifetime technical support

