The trick in this viral TikTok is so brilliant – do it yourself for $45 at Amazon

I have been spending too much time on TikTok lately, but I have definitely come to terms with my addiction. Also, I actually have a good excuse for spending so much time in the app. Sure there are plenty of fun videos to enjoy, but that’s not the reason. In fact, I don’t really spend any time at all in TikTok for pleasure — although I must say, there’s some seriously great content on TikTok these days… people are getting so creative!

The actual reason I spend such an obscene amount of time in TikTok is because I’ve discovered that it’s a gold mine, and I’ve been finding all sorts of cool products as well as nifty tips and tricks that you really don’t come across anywhere else.

BGR Deals readers have been enjoying the fruits of my labor over the past few months, and that’s why I can’t quit TikTok anytime soon. You definitely need to check out my latest find as well, because it’s definitely one of the best.

A viral video on TikTok recently revealed a brilliant trick that instantly teleports you practically anywhere in the world. All you need is a simple mini projector on Amazon, and two best-selling models are on sale right now with deep discounts. You can pick up the best-selling Apeman HD Portable Movie Projector for $53.98 instead of $80 right now, or the Elephas Mini Projector that’s almost as popular is down to just $44.79 thanks to a double discount!

In its first week alone, TikTok user Nam Pham’s awesome viral video was liked more than 2.3 million times. Now it has been viewed tens of millions of times. How crazy is that? When you take one look at it, however, you’ll instantly realize why this nifty trick has been shared all across the internet. It’s brilliant!

Here’s the video:

As you can see, Pham has a bare wall next to his bed. You can of course use any wall in any room, not just a wall in your bedroom. Then, with a cheap little projector, Pham beams all sorts of different scenes onto the wall next to his bed. The first example in his TikTok is an aquarium scene, but things get really cool after that. He projects a window view onto his wall and is instantly transported to the tropics!

All you need to pull this off yourself is an empty wall and an inexpensive little projector. The Apeman HD Portable Movie Projector is a very hot option that people have been scooping up lately, and it’s on sale right now for $59.98 instead of $80. Or get the Elephas Mini Projector for an all-time low price of $44.79 when you clip Amazon’s on-site coupon.

For scenery, here’s a direct link to the free tropical view YouTube video from Pham’s TikTok if you want to try the same one on your wall. That YouTube channel has plenty more great options for window view videos, and you’ll find countless more if you search.

What an awesome trick!

