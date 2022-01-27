The powerful Deebot N8 Pro+ self-emptying robot vacuum is $240 off today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you looking for the best self-emptying robot vacuum? So was I, until I found this one.

I have tested more than a dozen new robot vacuums and mops in the past few months alone. Since robot vacuums are so popular right now, I get new models to try out all the time. It’s great to be able to test all the latest and greatest options out there. But there’s also a downside: I’ve become spoiled. I have tested so many different autonomous vacuums with the awesome new self-emptying feature that’s growing in popularity. As a result, I can’t bear to use a robot vacuum anymore unless it has this fantastic convenience feature.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, you definitely need a self-emptying robot vacuum. And if you hurry, you can get your hands on my favorite new model at the lowest price ever. It’s called the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station, and there’s a double discount right now at Amazon that’ll save you a whopping $240!

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station List Price:$699.99 Price:$559.99 You Save:$140.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best self-emptying robot vacuum deal

Image source: Ecovacs/Amazon

“Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station” might be a mouthful. But it’s a name you won’t soon forget once you get your hands on this awesome robot vacuum. Despite the hefty $799.99 price tag, this awesome robot vacuum is actually priced lower than comparable models. In fact, we’ve seen self-emptying robot vacuums that don’t even have built-in mopping retail for as much as $1,400!

Our favorite model prior to the release of the new N8 Pro+ was the Ecovacs T8. The problem is that it retails for $900 with its self-emptying station. Even if you take advantage of the discounts right now and buy the Deebot T8 and its auto-empty station separately, it’s still going to cost you $700.

The newer Deebot N8 Pro+ combines a powerful robot vacuum with LIDAR-based navigation and an intelligent robot mop that automatically stops mopping when it rolls over carpets and rugs. This model also features excellent obstacle avoidance technology and multi-floor mapping. That’s in addition to all the other bells and whistles you would expect from a premium model like that.

Of course, the best part is still the auto-empty station. It lets you use this autonomous vacuum for up to two months without even thinking about it!

I’m beyond impressed with the new N8 Pro+ self-emptying robot vacuum. And now, you can finally see what all the fuss is about. The N8 Pro+ just got a great discount at Amazon! There’s a discount plus an extra coupon you can clip.

We doubt this deal will last much longer though, so get in on the action while you can.

Deebot N8 Pro+ fast facts

Image source: ECOVACS/Amazon

Thinking about picking up a Deebot N8 Pro+ for yourself or as a gift? Here are some key details to keep in mind:

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station features the latest technologies to create the ultimate autonomous cleaning experience

Strong 2600Pa suction ensures that no dirt or dust is left behind, whether it’s on hard floors or low-pile rugs and carpets

The N8 Pro+ is still nice and quiet despite being so powerful and efficient

Vacuum and mop in one go

Special sensors that automatically stop mopping when your robot reaches a carpet or rug

Laser-based 3D mapping and navigation technology detects and avoids objects and walls in your robot’s path

Aerospace-grade dToF detection sensors generate maps with 4X greater precision and 2X greater range than standard laser mapping



Auto-empty station lets your N8 Pro+ empty the contents of its dust bin automatically so it can run for months without needing to be emptied!

Your purchase includes (1) DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot, (1) Auto-Empty Station, (2) Auto-Empty Station Bags, (1) Charging Dock, (1) Washable Mopping Pad, (10) Disposable Mopping Pads, (2) Side Brushes, (1) High-Efficiency Air Filter, (1) Instruction Manual.

12-month limited warranty

One problem with the N8 Pro+

No robot vacuum is perfect, and that is of course true of the Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vacuum.

This Ecovacs model is powerful and efficient. It’s also quieter than most robot vacuums I’ve tried. If it has one weakness, however, it’s pet hair. Not all pet hair, mind you. But some pet owners with specific types of dogs will run into some problems with this model.

Dogs shed. So do cats, of course. And the N9 Pro+ is fantastic at picking up all the pet hair around your floors. Sometimes, however, a problem arises when the robot vacuum is done cleaning.

If you have one or more dogs with very long hair, the self-empty feature might not always work. This is because the auto-empty dust bin inside the Deebot N8 Pro+ has two openings. There’s one on either side of the bottom of the dust bin. When the auto-empty base sucks out all the dirt, clumps of long dog hair can get pulled out of both openings at once. As a result, the hair gets stuck.

Again, this issue will only apply to people with long-haired dogs that shed a lot. Even then, you can minimize the problem by scheduling your Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vacuum to clean more often. This way, less hair collects on the floor and it likely won’t get stuck.

