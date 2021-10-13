The car detailing tool pros try to keep secret is only $7 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It costs so much money to get your car detailed. It doesn’t matter if you go to a tiny little car wash in town or a leading auto detailer. You can always expect to pay a pretty penny. It’s also a high-margin service that’s provided by all these shops. That’s why car detailers want to do everything in their power to make sure you keep coming back. A thorough car detailing job can easily cost you hundreds of dollars. But the cleaners and tools that car detailers use often don’t cost very much at all. In fact, you might be shocked to learn how little you can spend to get the best car detailing products. And they’re often the same ones the pros use.

One thing in particular that most people don’t realize is that there is a secret tool that car detailers often use to get your interior spotless, and it actually costs just $6.99 at Amazon. Well, it used to be a secret, at least. But that’s no longer the case because we’re about to let the cat out of the bag.

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel for Car, Universal Cleaning Kit for Detailing Car Interior Price: $6.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best car detailing products

Have you ever heard of the ColorCoral Cleaning and Detailing Gel for Cars? We can pretty much guarantee that you haven’t. This product and countless others like it are a secret trick of the trade. Professional car detailers across the country use them every day.

You know how the interior of your car is so spotless when you get it back from the shop? And you know how it’s never quite that clean when you try to wash it yourself? Well, it’s not because they spend hours scrubbing away or because they have complex cleaning solutions that you don’t. It’s actually often because they use a simple gel that lifts dirt and dust in an instant.

And believe it or not, it only costs a few bucks over at Amazon to have one of the best car detailing products!

Get a rare discount

The one we use is called the ColorCoral Cleaning and Detailing Gel for Cars, and you can pick it up on sale right now for $6.99. This product is truly a steal at that price. If you don’t believe us, believe the 21,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a 5-star review. Or the 7,000 additional shoppers who gave it 4 stars.

Use ColorCoral detailing gel as directed after your first pass when cleaning the interior of your car. If you do, you’ll grab every last spec of dust just like the pros do. It also stays sticky for a long time so you’ll easily get multiple uses out of it. Also of note, you can use this nifty gel to clean other things as well, such as your computer keyboard and other electronics.

Say goodbye to dust and dirt on your car’s interior. On top of that, you’ll save so much money on car detailing since you have your own products!

ColorCoral detailing gel fast facts

Meet the perfect car cleaning tool — this is the secret that professional car detailers don’t want you to know about!

Quickly and easily clean all the dirt and dust off of car vents, steering wheels, and more

It’s also great for instrument clusters, dashboards, cup holders, and other hard-to-reach spots

Just push this special car cleaning gel into any little cracks or open spaces

Watch in disbelief as it peels away dust from the tightest spaces

Also great for cleaning keyboards, cameras, smartphones, other electronics, and so much more

Made of silicone that’s eco-friendly and safe to touch

The gel is reusable so you can clean your car or your electronics plenty of times

Keep reusing it until the gel turns black (and don’t try to wash it with water)

