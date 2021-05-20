Surprise sale slashes Fire TV Stick 4K to just $29.99, the lowest price of 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon dropped the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to $40 last week, and the deal surprisingly carried over into this week despite the fact that most other Amazon devices deals disappeared over this past weekend. We definitely thought that would be the last deep discount on this wildly popular streaming media player until Prime Day 2021 next month, but it turns out that Amazon had an even bigger surprise up its sleeve.

Head over to the Fire TV Stick 4K page right now on Amazon’s site and you’ll still see the same $40 price that has been around since early last week. But if you add one to your cart and use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout, you’ll slash the price to just $29.99. That’s the lowest price of the year so far, and it’s probably the same price Amazon will charge next month during its big Prime Day 2021 blowout. In other words, this is quite possibly the single best bargain on any Amazon device on the retailer’s entire site right now!

Today's Top Deal

Secret coupon slashes Fire TV Stick 4K to just $29.99 - Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

This year has been huge for Amazon device deals so far. Nearly every single popular Amazon-branded hardware product has gone on sale at some point in the first few months of 2021, from Kindles and tablets to Ring doorbells, Echo smart speakers, and more. Needless to say, all of the company’s hottest Fire TV devices were discounted as well. Unfortunately, most of those great deals disappeared last month, which means you missed out if you didn’t take advantage of the big sale we covered last week.

Thankfully, we have some great news if you missed out: A surprise sale popped up today on what is undoubtedly our readers’ favorite Fire TV device.

As we mentioned above, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K has been on sale for over a week now with a 20% discount, slashing the price to $39.99. That means Amazon’s most powerful streaming media dongle ever is on sale for the same price as the entry-level Fire TV Stick, and you would have to be nuts to buy the FHD model when you can upgrade to 4K for free. It’s the same deal that we saw last week, but there’s something different about it this time — you can use the special coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout and you’ll slash another $10 off the price!

That’s a total discount of $20 and it means you can get this awesome streaming media player with 4K resolution and HDR support for just $29.99. It really doesn’t get any better than that… but there’s no way this deal will stick around for very long. Don’t miss out!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Here are the key takeaways:

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.