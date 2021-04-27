If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Soundbars are fantastic for so many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that there are so many affordable options out there. A decent surround sound speaker system will easily set you back $400 or $500, but a really good soundbar can be had for less than half that price. For example, best-in-class Bose soundbars start at just $249. Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, you can get a great entry-level model like the TCL Alto 3 soundbar for just $49. How crazy is that?!

If you want to spice things up a bit with some awesome added features but you still don’t want to spend the $400 or $500 that a surround sound system would cost, we’ve got a fantastic deal for you to check out today. Anker’s Nebula Soundbar offers a big audio upgrade compared to the speakers that are built into most TVs, and it also has Fire TV software and Alexa support. Head over to Amazon right now and you can score one at a new all-time low price thanks to a deep discount and an extra coupon that’s available for a limited time.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the $30 gadget that opens your garage with your smartphone or voice! Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you’re unwilling to spend thousands of dollars on an ultra-high-end TV, you’re going to need two things that don’t come in the box with your television.

First, you’ll need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. The sad truth is that no proprietary smart TV platforms will ever support as many apps as streaming media platforms from the likes of Roku, Apple, and Amazon. Then, of course, you need a soundbar. The only televisions with decent speakers are priced way out of most people’s budgets. They’re definitely out of my budget too, but why spend that kind of cash anyway when you can get even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar?

Thankfully, there’s now a great way to kill both of those birds with one stone — plus you’ll get voice control functionality with the included Alexa voice remote just like you would with an Echo Dot. Now you’re killing three birds with one stone!

It’s an awesome device called the Nebula Soundbar made by Anker, and you’re going to love it!

Anker’s popular Fire TV Edition soundbar features two main drivers as well as two subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. It has deep bass that’s still clear at higher volumes, so it’s the perfect companion for movie night. There’s also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don’t need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports Alexa voice control.

All those features typically come in a sleek package that sells for $230, but a limited-time Amazon sale slashes that price to just $179.99. On top of that, you can use the coupon code AKSOUND2 to chop off an extra $30, making the final price just $149.99!

This great deal only lasts until the end of the week, so hurry.

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Re… List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: AKSOUND2

Check out more information from Amazon’s Nebula product page:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in the moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more. Subscriptions fees may apply.

VOICE REMOTE WITH ALEXA: Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation, and playback. Press the microphone button and ask Alexa to find your favorite content.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Nebula Soundbar, Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Re… List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: AKSOUND2

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.