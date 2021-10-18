Sony WH1000XM4 Black Friday sale came early, plus more Sony headphones from $28

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did someone forget to tell Amazon that Black Friday 2021 hasn’t actually started yet? It certainly seems like that might be the case. Just take a look at the incredible Sony noise cancelling headphones deals on the retailer’s site right now.

As a matter of fact, it’s not just Sony headphones that are on sale with deep discounts.

Popular headphones on sale at Amazon

Best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That likely won’t come as much of a surprise though. They’re among the most popular headphones in the world right now, after all. Another contributing factor is that they’re both currently discounted to the lowest prices of the month at Amazon.

But if you want over-ear headphones, Apple’s only option is the new AirPods Max and they’re far too expensive for many shoppers out there. That’s true even now while they’re on Amazon at the lowest price ever. A few colorways have a massive $100 discount right now!

Sony noise cancelling headphones deals

It really doesn’t matter if you’re an audiophile or just a regular user looking for a different option for over-ear ANC headphones that don’t cost $400 or $500+. In either case, Amazon has an incredible sale going on right now that you need to know about. Long story short, Black Friday basically started early for Sony’s globally beloved headphones. Prices start at just $98 for the Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that normally sell for $200!

By now it should definitely go without saying that Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones. We really don’t see that changing anytime soon. Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close. But Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology.

Right now, Amazon is running a fantastic blowout sale on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out.

This big sales event starts with $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that are Sony’s entry-level option. It might seem odd to think of $200 headphones as “entry-level,” but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony’s more expensive models. Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they’re a bargain at $200, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a pair for just $78. That’s $20 less than they were on Black Friday last year!

More Sony deals

There are even more great deals to be found right now. Sony WFC500 truly wireless earbuds typically sell for $100, but they’re down to $68 right now. That matches the best price we’ve seen all year long. Then, on top of all that, there are other Sony headphones deals at Amazon with prices starting at just $28. There are wired and wireless headphones models included in the sale, so definitely check it out.

We have absolutely no idea how long these deals will stick around. You should definitely check out these Sony noise cancelling headphones deals before it’s too late!

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones hit new all-time low price – $248 (reg. $350)

WHCH710N headphones – $78 (reg. $200)

WFC500 truly wireless earbuds – $68 (reg. $100)

