Sony WH-1000XM4 drop to $248, and other Sony headphones deals start at $60

By
Published Mar 4th, 2024 7:43AM EST
Sony WH-1000XM4 active noise cancelling headphones on a table
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Our guide on the best Sony headphones and earbuds makes it crystal clear that Sony is a leader in the headphones market. Along with Bose, Apple, and a few other brands, Sony makes the best premium headphones money can buy. But they’re also often quite expensive, which is why Sony headphones sales are so popular when they come around.

Today, there’s a big sale on more than a dozen different Sony headphones and speaker models. Prices start at just $59.99 for Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones, and premium Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are down to the lowest price of the year. You can currently get the beloved Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for just $248.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones review, and you’ll see that these are undoubtedly among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy right now. From sound quality, features, and battery life to noise cancellation technology, they’re the best in the biz.

With a retail price of $350, however, they’re also extremely expensive. That’s nowhere close to being as much as Apple charges for its AirPods Max, but it’s still a lot of money to spend on headphones.

As I mentioned, there’s currently a big sale that drops this class-leading model to only $248. That’s the lowest price I’ve seen since Black Friday last year.

Sony WH-1000XM4 CaseImage source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Additionally, Amazon’s current sale includes a couple of less expensive models if you’re looking to spend less than that, but still want active noise cancelling tech.

Your best option is Sony WH-CH720N noise cancelling headphones, which are on sale for $129.99 instead of $150. This model has decent sound quality, but it’s not quite on par with XM4 headphones, which should go without saying at this price.

If you’re not worried about active noise cancelling, you can get Sony headphones even cheaper than that right now.

Prices start at only $59.99 for popular Sony on-ear headphones — that price will get you Sony WH-CH520 headphones in a limited-edition matte white color.

It’s unclear how long these deals will stick around. My best guess is you have until the end of the week before these Sony headphones deals disappear.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

