Sony WH-1000XM4 drop to $248, and other Sony headphones deals start at $50

Our guide on the best Sony headphones and earbuds of 2023 makes it crystal clear that Sony is a leader in the headphones market. Along with Bose, Apple, and a few other brands, Sony makes the best premium headphones money can buy. But they’re also often quite expensive, which is why Sony headphones sales are so popular when they come around.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on all of Sony’s most popular headphones and earbuds. Prices start at just $49.88 for Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones, and premium noise cancelling models like Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to the lowest prices of the year.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones review, and you’ll see that these are undoubtedly among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy right now. From sound quality, features, and battery life to noise cancellation technology, they’re the best in the biz.

With a retail price of $350, however, they’re also extremely expensive. That’s almost as much as Apple charges for its AirPods Max.

As we mentioned, Amazon is currently running a big sale that drops this class-leading model to only $248. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day back in July.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Additionally, Amazon’s current sale includes a couple of less expensive models if you’re looking to spend less than that, but still want active noise cancelling tech.

First, we have the Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS wireless noise cancelling headphones. This model isn’t quite as impressive as the WH-1000XM4 or XM5 flagship headphones, but it comes close and costs much less. The retail price of $250 is down to just $118 during this big headphones sale.

Or, if you’re hoping to spend even less than that, Sony WH-CH720N noise canceling headphones are on sale for $85.49 instead of $150. Honestly though, I would suggest spending the extra money on the WH-XB910N headphones, especially if you want deep bass.

See Pricing See Pricing

While Sony’s high-end headphones have the deepest discounts percentage-wise, there are also much more affordable models on sale.

Prices start at only $49.88 for popular Sony on-ear headphones. You’ll also find mid-range true wireless earbuds on sale for as little as $85.49, and noise cancelling Bluetooth earbuds starting at $128.

See Pricing See Pricing

Check out all of the deals on Amazon’s site. Just be aware that there’s no official end date for this sale, so there’s a chance that these deals will be gone before next week.