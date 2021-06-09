This $29 gadget is the simplest smart home device ever… but I’m obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like there are a million different smart home gadgets out there these days, but there are always certain things that our readers gravitate toward because they offer especially cool and convenient features. Best-selling examples right now include Wi-Fi smart plugs for $4.37 each that let you control all your “dumb” devices with your smartphone or Alexa, a popular Dser robot vacuum cleaner that’s on sale right now for $79.99 instead of $160 with the coupon code 6IPD84S5, the Emerson Sensi smart thermostat with Alexa/Google/Siri support that’s on sale right now for just $88.67, the MyQ smart garage door opener that’s down to $29.98 (plus get a $40 credit with Amazon’s Key promo), and a crazy smart air fryer that integrates with your smartphone and even works with Alexa.

And if you belong to Amazon Prime, you DEFINITELY need to pick up a $45 Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot and Amazon’s Blink Mini camera for $19.99 each — those early Prime Day deals are nuts!

You should definitely check out all of those killer deals, but I recently discovered an awesome little smart home device that most people are totally unaware of. It’s called the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher, it’s on sale for just $29 thanks to a 26% discount at Amazon, and I’m totally obsessed with it!

Do you know how some of the best and most useful things out there also happen to be some of the simplest things out there? Well, that’s exactly the case with the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher. This little gadget could not possibly be any simpler… and yet it’s so brilliant that you’re going to want them in every room of your house.

As the name suggests, this little gadget pushes buttons. That’s it.

SwitchBot’s button pusher installs in seconds and it lets you push buttons using your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. You can also tie it into just about any smart home system if you pick up a SwitchBot Hub Mini, which also happens to be on sale right now at Amazon for just $39. You can push buttons on command from your phone or tablet, with your voice using Alexa or Google Assistant commands, or on a schedule or timer that you configure in the app.

The most obvious use case is to install the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher on a light switch. Instead of bothering with a complex smart light switch installation, this little guy installs in a few seconds and lets you control any lights that have a paddle switch or a rocker switch. It’s so cool! On top of that, however, you can use this button pusher on anything with a pressable button and a small flat area so you can stick it on. From coffee makers and televisions to air conditioners, PC monitors, kitchen appliances, and so much more… you can control it all!

Definitely check it out while it’s on sale for just $29 in either black or white — you’ll be glad you did.

Here are the key takeaways to keep in mind:

The SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher lets you control practically any button or rocker light switch with your smartphone, on a schedule, or using your smart home system

Its universal design works well with nearly any rocker switch as well as buttons on any appliance

Supports a press mode for buttons and a switch mode for rocker switches

Use the app to create timers and schedules so you can turn lights on and off even while you’re away

The included 3M adhesive sticker makes it easy to install anywhere in about 5 seconds

Add the optional SwitchBot Hub Mini and control your button pusher remotely from anywhere in the world, or with Alexa/Google Assistant/IFTTT

