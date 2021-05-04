If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There is a ductless air conditioner unit in the back of my house and it used to be a constant source of frustration. Ever since I first moved in, I have been annoyed that the ductless unit doesn’t have even the most basic smart features like time and temperature-based scheduling. Can you imagine if your central AC didn’t have a thermostat and only worked when you turned it on manually? How crazy would that be?! The mere thought is absolutely ridiculous, and that’s how frustrating it is to have a ductless unit like the one in my home.

Thankfully, a few quick Google searches revealed that there are plenty of smart air conditioner controllers out there to add key missing features to ductless and window AC units.

I’ve tried a few different smart air conditioner controllers over the years and some worked better than others. I finally landed on one that was pretty good from a no-name brand on Amazon, but it still didn’t work 100% of the time. I found that I had to reset it at least once every few weeks, and it also didn’t easily integrate with my smart home setup. That meant there are tons of great automations that I was missing out on. Then, as luck would have it, a company called Sensibo contacted me and asked if I wanted to test one of its smart air conditioner controllers.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

This wonderfully simple gadget is the missing link that will drag your window-mounted AC or your ductless AC into the modern age. It’s very easy to set up and install, and it lets you control your AC unit with your smartphone instead of with manual controls on the unit or with a clunky old remote. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

In my humble opinion, the best part is the fact that the Sensibo Air smart air conditioner controller is compatible with HomeKit and other smart home platforms. That means the possibilities are truly endless! For example, I use SmartThings as my smart home hub, and I was able to configure some great little automations with the Sensibo Air. I have it set so that when a motion detector in my upstairs hallway senses motion between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM, which is when I typically wake up, it automatically turns on the AC on my ductless unit. And of course, once winter weather comes back next season, I’ll switch things up so it turns on my heat instead. It’s so cool!

The Sensibo app also has plenty of smart rules you can set based on things like temperature, humidity, and even your geolocation, plus you can of course configure time-based schedules as well. It’s truly an awesome gadget that is a must-have for anyone who uses a ductless air conditioner or window AC units. There are also two different versions — the main one and a second option that comes with its own motion detector in case you want those smart features but don’t use a smart home system. Then there’s also the Sensibo Sky, a lighter-weight option that costs even less.

Definitely check them out!

Sensibo Sky Smart Air Conditioner Controller

Sensibo Sky, Smart Air Conditioner Remote Controller | WiFi Enabled, Compatible with Alexa & Go… Price:$119.00 ($119.00 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sensibo Sky Smart Air Conditioner Controller with Room Sensor

Apple HomeKit Smart Air Conditioner Remote Controller w/ Room Sensor - Detects Motion, Temperat… Price:$179.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.