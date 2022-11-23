Save big for Black Friday on the ECOVACS Deebot X1 OMNI

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Are you looking for an efficient product that will make your home cleaning process totally hands–free? There are tons of robotic vacuums in the market that promise to free you from manual cleaning. But only ECOVACS Deebot X1 OMNI is totally hands-free because it has features designed for your convenience:

1. It is the only RVC with its own voice command system with a precise target voice locator with YIKO. So cleaning is just as easy as saying, “OK YIKO, clean here” or “OK YIKO, clean the kitchen”.

2. It has OMNI Station – Most products will only have a self-emptying station, but with OMNI station, it self-empties the dustbin, it auto washes the mops after mopping, it auto-dries with hot air after washing so no bacteria is developed and it auto-refills water for the mop so it’s ready for the next use.

3. It has advanced AIVI 3D technology that promises precision to avoid objects or obstacles on the floor that are above 2 inches. You no longer have to do pre-cleaning.

It is efficient because:

1. 5000PA – superior suction power among most robotic vacuums in the market today so it can suck up even the most stubborn dirt.

2. OZMO Turbo – Most vacuums have vibrating mops but this one has two rotating mops that perform better in wiping off and scrubbing dirt on the floor.

3. Carpet Avoidance – Some RVCs in the market today lifts the mopping pads when it goes on a carpet and you are not sure if lifting will solve dirt contamination as it sucks on dirt. X1 OMNI has auto carpet avoidance so that, when it’s mopping, it will totally avoid carpets and rugs to avoid dirt contamination.

4. TrueMapping – It maps your home in less than five minutes. Once it maps your home, it creates efficient cleaning paths so it doesn’t miss a spot while it ensures more coverage at the quickest time possible.

PLUS:

1. There is an HD Camera with 2-way communication for home monitoring

This robot vacuum cleaner and mop deliver fewer missed spots and will have you forget about pre-cleaning your home before any company arrives.

If you’re hoping to make your life easier when it comes to cleaning at home, this is the kind of machine you need to think about purchasing. Now is the perfect time to do so, as it is on sale for a hugely discounted rate! Read on to find out more about the ECOVACS Deebot X1 OMNI.

ECOVACS Deebot X1 OMNI robot vacuum and mop features

If you’re looking for an all-in-one machine that gives you plenty to work with, the ECOVACS Deebot X1 OMNI is that machine. Not many other vacuums will automatically empty their dustbin, so you’ll have to manually empty them. Also, not many robot mops will auto-refill their water and self-clean their mop heads. DEEBOT X1 OMNI has the OMNI station that does both. It will not only self-empty the dustbin but also automatically wash the mop and dry it with hot air, so no bacteria will develop. Plus, this automatically refills the water, so it’s ready for the next mopping job.

Featuring superior 5,000PA suction power, this will pick up debris off a hardwood, tiled, or carpeted floor. It also boasts the new OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system that works twice as hard as competitors. This will remove stubborn stains and debris, so your floor will look as good as it ever has.

The AIVI 3D Obstacle Avoidance means you don’t have to pre-clean your home before the ECOVACS Deebot X1 OMNI goes to work. It won’t get stuck or tangled on a random shoelace or a dog toy that happens to be laying on the floor. It avoids obstacles above two inches in height.

But before you hear more about it, you should know about the fantastic Black Friday sale price. Normally, it’s $1,549.99 and it’s worth it. But right now, it’s only $999! You’re saving $550 just for purchasing it when it’s on sale!

More to love about it

There is plenty more to highlight about this fantastic machine. It maximizes its coverage to make sure that it isn’t missing many spots. Thanks to its TrueMapping technology, this scans the home to create the most efficient and effective route for cleaning. The methodical navigation helps to deliver all-encompassing coverage, meaning you won’t notice big sections that haven’t been cleaned.

The ECOVACS Deebot X1 OMNI also has a voice command system that lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Just saying “OK YIKO” will grab its attention and you can relay your command, like telling it to vacuum under the table in the dining room. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are both supported as well.

You can also use the intuitive app to see what the vacuum sees and use two-way audio to alert someone that that vacuum is near. The app also allows you to create and modify custom zoning maps for your home.

What you’ll get

You’ll receive the DEEBOT X1 robot, the OMNI station, two sets of spinning mopping pads, two auto-seal dust bags, a set of side brushes, a cleaning brush, a cleaning tool, and a user manual. It also comes with a worry-free, 12-month warranty and you’ll have access to friendly after-sale service.

Remember, this is the right time to snag one as the Black Friday pricing is down $550. Hurry up before it’s too late and keep your home cleaner with ECOVACS.