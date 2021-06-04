Save $49 on the game-changing gadget that turns any air conditioner into a smart AC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since I first moved into my house years ago, I have been annoyed by a ductless AC and heating unit that’s installed in the back of my house. It’s a constant source of frustration because it doesn’t have even the most basic smart features like time and temperature-based scheduling. Can you imagine if your central AC didn’t have a thermostat and only worked when you turned it on manually? How ridiculous would that be?! The mere thought is absolutely preposterous, and that’s how frustrating it is to have a ductless unit like the one in my home in addition to my main central air conditioning.

The good news is that a few quick Google searches revealed there are plenty of smart air conditioner controllers out there to add key missing features to ductless and window AC units. I’ve tried a few different smart air conditioner controllers over the years and some worked better than others. I finally landed on one that was pretty good from a no-name brand on Amazon, but it still didn’t work 100% of the time. I found that I had to reset it at least once every few weeks, and it also didn’t easily integrate with my smart home setup. That meant there are tons of great automations that I was missing out on.

Then, as luck would have it, a company called Sensibo contacted me and asked if I wanted to test one of its smart air conditioner controllers.

This terrific, simple gadget is the missing link that will drag your window-mounted AC or your ductless AC into the modern age. It’s very easy to set up and install, letting you control your AC unit with your smartphone instead of the manual controls on the unit or remote. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

If you ask me, the best part is the fact that the Sensibo Air smart air conditioner controller is compatible with HomeKit and other smart home platforms. That means the possibilities are truly endless! For example, I use SmartThings as my smart home hub, and I was able to configure some great little automations with the Sensibo Air. I have it set so that when a motion detector in my upstairs hallway senses motion between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM, which is when I typically wake up, it automatically turns on the AC on my ductless unit. And of course, once winter weather comes back next season, I’ll switch things up so it turns on my heat instead.

It’s so cool!

Sensibo’s controller app also has plenty of smart rules you can set based on things like temperature, humidity, and even your geolocation, plus you can of course configure time-based schedules as well. It really is an awesome gadget that is a must-have for anyone who uses a ductless air conditioner or window AC unit. There are also two different versions, the main one and a second option that comes with its own motion detector in case you want those smart features but don’t use a smart home system — and the bundle is currently on sale with a big $49 discount!

Also, if you want to spend even less and don’t mind an older model, there’s the Sensibo Sky that costs just $119.

