Save $40 on a pro-grade 4K drone that’s already half as much as rivals

Do you want a professional-grade 4K camera drone from a big-name brand? Sadly, it can easily set you back $1,000 or even more. At best, you’re going to spend $800 if you want decent features and a 3-axis gimbal.

That’s one of several reasons why we’re such big fans of the Potensic Dreamer Pro. It’s a relatively new model from a popular brand with a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal. But it’s already the best value for a 4K camera drone on Amazon. Plus, it can easily go toe-to-toe with drones in the $800-$1,000+ range.

But instead of having to pay $1,000 or more, this quadcopter retails for a fraction of that sky-high price.

Potensic Dreamer Pro 4K Camera Drone w/ 3-Axis Gimbal
Capture impressive moment with the help of 3-axis mechanical gimbal and 1/3-inch SONY CMOS sensor, Potensic Dreamer Pro will allow you to record 16MP photo and provide 4K/30fbs video. The dedicated 3-axis gimbal camera ensures steady aerial capturing, so you can hone in on whatever you're filming from high in the sky.

The price is especially good right now, thanks to a surprisingly good deal you can take advantage of for a limited time. This model used to sell for $470, but a new lower list price drops it to $420. Then, on top of that, Amazon has a $40 coupon you can clip today.

That will slash the Dreamer Pro all the way down to $379.99 from now through next Monday. That’s less than half what you’ll pay for a comparable drone from the top brand in the quadcopter market. How awesome is that?!

Also of note, that’s not the only great drone deal on Amazon that we’re going to tell you about today.

The best value for a 4K camera drone on Amazon

Image source: Potensic

Anyone who knows anything at all about drones can probably name the go-to pro-grade quadcopter drone for amateurs and professionals on a budget. You also know that it costs $800 minimum.

It’s a high-quality quadcopter with pretty much all the key features you need. That includes a 4K camera that captures stunning video. Plus, you get a 3-axis gimbal that stabilizes video and still images captured during flight. In addition to that, intelligent software and flight features round out the experience.

It should go without saying that not everyone has an extra $800 lying around. Especially not that they’re willing to spend on a drone, no matter how great it is. If you’re looking for a terrific alternative that checks all the same main boxes for much less money, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

Potensic’s Dreamer Pro offers professional-grade quality and features at a fraction of what you’d pay for a comparable model from other companies.

You get 28 minutes of flight time per charge, plus a stunning 4K camera with a high-quality Sony sensor. Additionally, you’ll get a 3-axis gimbal for outstanding video and image stabilization. On top of all that, the Dreamer Pro is packed full of smart features that will help with any content you might be shooting.

One example is a “follow me” mode that tracks moving objects and people. There’s also a circle mode that flies in a perfect circle around any center point. Path mode lets you draw out a flight pattern the drone will fly on its own.

Also, this drone has an impressive 2-kilometer transmission range and so much more.

Amazon’s limited-time discount

Image source: Potensic This excellent Potensic drone is absolutely on par with the market leader and other quadcopters that fall into the $800 – $1,200 price range. Yet the Potensic Dreamer Pro 4K camera drone with 3-axis gimbal retails for just $420.

That’s about half the price of comparable models from leading brands. Head over to Amazon and pick one up now, however, and you can save an extra $40 thanks to the clippable coupon.

That’s an amazing price for this 4K camera drone on Amazon.

Or, if you want to spend even less and don’t need the 3-axis gimbal, there’s an incredible deal you need to see.

The Potensic Dreamer 4K camera drone has most of the Dreamer Pro’s other key features and it retails for $300. Clip the Amazon coupon and you can snag one for just $284.99. That’s a great price for this model — in fact, it’s close to the all-time low.

You definitely don’t want to miss out on these great deals.

Potensic Dreamer Pro fast facts

Here are some key takeaways about this awesome 4K camera drone on Amazon:

The 4K camera drone on Amazon has a 1/3-inch SONY CMOS sensor

Its 3-axis gimbal helps you capture stunning video that is stable and free from shakes and jitters

Capture and record aerial footage or stream live to your smartphone with a transmission range of up to 1.24 miles

Potensic’s exclusive PowerAC dynamic system creates bursts of 3x power that are great for tricks

creates bursts of 3x power that are great for tricks Advanced stabilization system makes it easy to fly smoothly in still conditions or with a light breeze

Includes a 32GB SD card and a special carrying case

