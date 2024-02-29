Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are $50 off in every color

Samsung is running a special offer where you can save up to $750 when you buy a new Galaxy S24 flagship phone with Galaxy AI. That’s a terrific offer as long as you need a new smartphone and you have a newer handset to trade in. Meanwhile, Samsung fans who are happy with their current smartphone should check out the current Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal instead.

Thanks to a $50 discount, you’ll pay $99.99 for Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 instead of $150. This deal is within $5 of the lowest price ever for these popular noise cancelling earphones, and it’s an impressive $91 less than AirPods Pro 2, even while Apple’s ANC earphones are down to the lowest price ever.

As I noted in my guide on the best AirPods deals, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are $59 off right now. That’s the best price so far for Apple’s updated model with a new USB-C charging case.

That’s a great deal, but what about Samsung fans who have no interest in Apple headphones?

I have tested Samsung’s ANC earbuds myself, and I was pretty impressed. Galaxy Buds 2 are very comfortable in the ear, which is something that I definitely value because I have pretty small ears. Some earphones are pretty painful for me to wear.

These Samsung buds also sound great. They don’t measure up to market leaders like Sony XM5 earbuds (currently $50 off), of course, but they’re pretty close to matching Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 in both audio quality and noise cancellation.

Just like AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer great sound quality and impressive battery life. They also have active noise cancelling tech that blocks out noise in the surrounding area.

Also, Samsung’s AirPods Pro rival comes with a compact case that supports wireless charging. Any standard Qi wireless charging pad will do the trick, like this popular one that’s on sale for $11.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and AirPods Pro are indeed very similar. But there’s one glaring difference between them, apart from the stems on Apple’s earphones. Samsung’s true wireless earbuds cost much less money.

With a retail price of $150, Galaxy Buds 2 are already $99 less than AirPods Pro. Right now, however, you can get them for much less than that. Every available colorway has a $50 discount today. That means you’ll pay just $99.99 no matter which color you want.

Again, this Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal is within $5 of the lowest price ever.