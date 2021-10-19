Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon start at $199 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s great that robot vacuums have become so popular over the past few years. The skyrocketing demand for autonomous vacuum cleaners means that there is definitely something out there for everyone. So many different brands have entered the space with new offerings. It doesn’t matter whether you want to spend as little as possible on something basic or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles. In either case, there are countless great options out there for you. Of course, iRobot’s Roomba brand is still the best in the business. And right now, Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon are down to the lowest prices of the season.

The deals start at just $179.99 for a renewed Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa that has 33,000 5-star Amazon reviews. Or, if you want a brand new model, the deals start at $199 for the best-selling Roomba 614 robot vacuum. High-end models are on sale too, but all these deals have one thing in common. Amazon’s discounts are only available for a limited time, so you’ll need to hurry or you might miss out.

Roomba vacuum Amazon deals at the season’s best prices

One of our favorite deals right now saves you $65 on the high-end Roomba i3+ robot vacuum that does it all. This isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now. It’s also one of the best robot vacuums ever made thanks to tons of power and advanced features. The most obvious example is self-emptying, which lets the robot clear out its own dust bin after each cleaning. That way, you can literally set it and forget it for months at a time. Trust us, self-emptying is a total game-changer. And the i3+ is down to $535 instead of $600. That’s an incredible value!

Want to step things up even more? Well, the excellent iRobot Roomba i6+ robot vacuum with more complex navigation tech and plenty more power is $50 off at $749.99 right now. And if you want the very best of the best, you’ll save even more money if you hurry. The incredible, top-of-the-line Roomba s9+ robot vacuum that retails for $1,300 on Amazon has a massive $201 discount right now. That means if you hurry, you can get yours for just $1,099.99.

Of course, many of you want something in the middle that packs plenty of power without costing a fortune. Don’t worry, we’ve got more great deals to tell you about.

All our readers know that self-emptying is an awesome convenience feature, but it’s still not really what you might call a must-have feature for everyone since it adds a hefty premium to your cost. It’s great to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of doing it after each time your robot vacuum runs. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

More great deals

Do you want a powerful Roomba model at a much lower price? You definitely need to check out this killer deal available right now at Amazon. The Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a big discount when you buy renewed. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with a whopping 33,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $199.99. You’ll get the power and performance Roombas are known for, plus some great additional features like Alexa support.

Renewed models are guaranteed by Amazon to look and perform like new. Otherwise, you have 90 days to get a full refund. If you insist on buying a new model and still want to spend as little as possible though, there’s another good option. The Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to $249 today. That’s only $50 more than the renewed Roomba 675, and it still has great features like Alexa support.

There’s no telling how long these Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon will last. That means you should hurry up or you might miss out.

