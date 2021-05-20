Get Prime Day prices now on 5 different Roku players

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Everyone reading this knows very well that Roku is one of the biggest names in streaming. Now, ahead of Prime Day 2021, Amazon is hosting one of the biggest Roku sales of the year with deep discounts that match the lowest prices we’ve seen so far in 2021.
Amazon's discounts mean Roku prices start at $24.99 for the popular Roku Express HD, but you should think twice before taking advantage of that deal. Why? Because for just $9 more, you can pick up the wildly popular Roku Premiere that also includes support for streaming in 4K resolution as well as HDR content. That's a truly incredible value and, all things considered, it's probably the single best deal in streaming right now! But Amazon didn't stop there, because there are three more deals you'll definitely want to check out today.
If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than Amazon’s Roku Premiere deal. After all, it’s only $39… you can barely buy a hot meal for $39 these days. If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there are a few more deals you definitely need to be aware of.
First, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $99 right now at Amazon, matching the lowest price of all time. This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality. Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.
Of course, Roku also offers a slightly higher-end model if you want even better sound for your movies and TV shows. The Roku Smart Soundbar is the company’s top-of-the-line speaker array, and it also packs 4K streaming just like the Streambar. This model retails for $180, but right now it’s down to $160.92 at Amazon.
Last but not least, anyone who truly wants the total package will also need to scoop up a $180 Roku Wireless Subwoofer — only today, you won’t pay $180 because it’s also on sale at Amazon for $160.56!
There’s no telling when these pre-Prime Day 2021 deals will disappear, so get in on the action now before it’s too late.
Roku Express HD
- Roku Express HD makes streaming easy and affordable
- Get access to live and premium TV that streams over the internet
- Perfect for any TV in your kitchen, guest bedroom, or to give as a gift
- Simple setup lets you plug the Roku Express HD into your TV, connect to the internet, and start streaming
Roku Premiere
- Roku Premiere is one of the most affordable streaming media players on the planet with support for 4K resolution and HDR content
- Experience incredible picture quality whether you’re streaming in HD, FHD, 4K, or HDR
- This model offers unmatched quality and clarity at this price point
Roku Streambar
- Fantastic sound quality that outperforms the built-in speakers on most TVs
- Integrated streaming with access to all of Roku’s live, free, and premium channels
- Stream in HD, FHD, or brilliant 4K
- HDR support lets you enjoy stunning colors and vivid picture quality
- Big sound in a compact enclosure, with four internal speakers that fill your room with crisp, clear sound
- Dolby Audio support
Roku Smart Soundbar
- Roku’s top-of-the-line multimedia experience combines a premium streaming media player with a stunning soundbar
- 4 full-range speakers fill any room with high-quality sound
- Support for 4K resolution and HDR content for the best possible viewing experience
- Enjoy free TV, live news, sports, movies, and thousands of channels as well as all your favorite streaming services
- Premium sound quality for the ultimate cinematic experience
Roku Wireless Subwoofer
- Roku’s wireless subwoofer adds heart-pounding bass to your favorite movies and TV shows
- Works with the Roku Streambar, the Roku Smart Soundbar, or Roku Wireless Speakers
