Roborock’s powerful S7 robot vacuum & mop is $220 off

Earlier this week, we told you about some impressive Roomba deals with prices starting at $189. That big sale is still going, but there’s another robot vacuum model you might want to consider instead. The Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop is on sale today at the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time. And it has features you won’t find on any of the Roomba models that are discounted right now.

Normally priced at $650, the Roborock S7 is a powerful but expensive flagship robot vacuum. Thanks to a huge 34% discount at Amazon, however, the Roborock S7 is on sale for just $429.99 right now. That’s within $20 of the all-time low from ahead of the holidays last year.

There are still several Roomba models included in the current sale, and prices start at just $189. But even if you opt for a high-end Roomba from that sale, you still won’t get some of the best features from the Roborock S7 robot vacuum.

As we detailed in our Roborock S7 review, this model is more than just a robot vacuum. It’s also an autonomous mop with ultrasonic mopping capabilities and 600g of mopping pressure. What’s more, this model automatically detects carpets and rugs, so it’ll stop mopping automatically instead of making a mess.

Also unlike Roomba robot vacuums, the Roborock S7 uses LiDAR navigation, so it works well in the dark. Roombas use cameras instead, and they often have trouble finding their way around dark rooms.

The Roborock S7 is a flagship model that fetches a flagship price. At $650, it’s out of reach for many people out there.

Also of note, the Roborock S7 is discounted right now in both available colorways, so you can get the black model or the white one.

Finally, as we mentioned, there are plenty of Roomba models on sale as well.

