Rare discount slashes Amazon’s #1 best-selling camera drone to $85

Have you ever heard of a brand called “Holy Stone”? No? Well, don’t worry because you’re not alone. If you rattle off a list of the top consumer electronics companies you can think of, the brand Holy Stone isn’t exactly top-of-mind and it almost certainly won’t make the cut. But it’s a name you won’t soon forget once you actually try one of the company’s awesome quadcopters. As a matter of fact, despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, Holy Stone happens to be the manufacturer of the #1 best-selling quadcopter drone on Amazon’s entire website right now. When you consider how many drones are being sold on Amazon at any given time, it’s clear that this is no easy feat.

Several different drone models from Holy Stone are top-sellers that offer terrific value and undercut comparable quadcopters. But there’s just one particular model we want to focus on today. It’s the #1 best-selling Holy Stone HS110D Camera Drone, which is on sale at a great price right now thanks to a rare double discount at Amazon.

The HS110D is an extremely popular quadcopter that retails for $90, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s the best-selling model on Amazon right now. Comparable quadcopters can easily cost $150, $200, or even more.

This great drone comes with two removable batteries for extended flight time, and it’ll land itself automatically when the battery is running low so you don’t have to worry about it falling out of the sky and getting damaged. That’s probably something you never even considered unless you’re familiar with drones, but it’s a great feature to have. This Holy Stone quadcopter also packs great features like a crystal-clear FHD camera, a wide-angle lens, live video streaming to your smartphone, a gravity sensor, one-touch takeoff and landing, altitude hold, and support for tricks like flipping and more.

You should have no doubt in your mind that the Holy Stone HS110D Camera Drone is a tremendous value at $90, but there’s actually a rare discount available right now that will save you some cash. This is a great deal on a truly outstanding quadcopter, but it’s definitely not going to last long so take advantage while you still can.

Here are the key takeaways:

The Holy Stone HS110D Camera Drone has a Full HD 1080p camera with a 120-degree field of view, making it a fantastic option for aerial video footage and crystal-clear still images

Post your pictures and videos on social media with ease using the free companion app on your smartphone

Special altitude hold feature suspends the quadcopter in the air, making it easy to capture photos and videos without any blurring

Capture selfies with a simple gesture in the air

The mobile app also supports Voice Control, Gesture Control, Trajectory Flight, and Gravity Sensor Control

Includes two batteries for up to 20 minutes of flight time

