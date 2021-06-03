Prime Day secrets: How to shop Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 deals without paying for Prime

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2021 sale is finally official and it’s right around the corner!

Shoppers were obviously bummed out last year when Amazon decided to delay its big annual Prime Day sale. Of course, with everything that was going on at the time, we all had more important things on our minds than shopping for great deals. The pandemic is obviously still a huge problem in the United States and around the world, but the situation is much better right now in many regions than it was around this time last year. That’s why Amazon decided to go back to its typical timeframe for Prime Day 2021, so it’s all set to take place on June 21 and June 22. That’s less than three weeks away!

Everyone knows that Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year each and every year. In 2021, however, it’s going to be even bigger than the Prime Day sales events we’ve seen in the past. Amazon confirmed in its big announcement that it will be offering more than 2 million different deals around the world over the course of the 48-hour period beginning at midnight on the morning of June 21. Needless to say, this sale is going to be absolutely epic.

Of course, the sheer volume of deals isn’t really what sets Amazon’s Prime Day event apart from other big sales events each year. After all, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are packed with even more deals since every retailer in the country participates in those big sales. No, what sets Prime Day apart is that all the deep discounts that are part of this big sale are available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and anyone who isn’t a Prime member will have to pay full price.

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, and every Prime member out there will tell you that it’s worth every penny. It gives you access to fast and free express shipping, the massive Amazon Prime Video library of movies and TV series, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals on Amazon and at Whole Foods, and so much more. As great as it is, however, not everyone wants to cough up $120-$156 each year. If you fall into that category and you’ve never tried Prime before, we’re going to let you in on a little secret…

You don’t need to pay a penny to get in on all the action during Prime Day 2021!

Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now that will take you to Prime Day and beyond, letting you shop all of those amazing Prime Day deals without paying a single penny for your Prime membership. Then, at the end of your free trial, you can always cancel if you want to. Once you see all those spectacular deals as well as all the other benefits you get with Prime, we doubt you’ll want to end your membership.

Also of note, you don’t have to wait for Prime Day 2021 to begin to start saving with exclusive early Prime Day deals. Amazon is going to be posting new early deals constantly between now and the official start of Prime Day, and there are several fantastic early Prime Day deals available right now. Examples include Fire TV Edition smart TVs starting at just $99.99, a massive $170 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell Elite when you buy a refurb, and more.

You can check out all of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals right here.

Long story short, there are really four different links you need to know about in order to get the most out of Prime Day 2021:

Definitely keep them all in mind over the coming weeks, but that last link is the Prime Day secret that will let you shop all of Amazon’s amazing deals without having to cough up any cash for a Prime subscription.

