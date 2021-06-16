These early Prime Day deals have prices so low, it’s like Amazon made a mistake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Can you believe that Prime Day 2021 is now less than five days away?! Amazon’s massive Prime Day sale begins at midnight PT on Monday, June 21, and it lasts straight through to the end of the day on Tuesday, June 22. Yes, Prime “Day” is actually two days, but that means we get twice as much time to take advantage of all those crazy deals so you won’t see us complaining.

Amazon announced that there will be more than 2 million deals available around the world during this year’s big Prime Day blowout, and they’ll all be available exclusively to people who are Amazon Prime members. In other words, if you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can’t get in on any of the action that Amazon has planned for next week. You also can’t take advantage of all the incredible early Prime Day deals that we’re about to show you. Long story short, you need to stop what you’re doing right now and sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime so you can score all these crazy deals without paying a penny for Prime!

AirPods Pro just sold out — now they're back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021!

Now that all that is out of the way, let’s take a look at all the fantastic new early Prime Day deals that just popped up on Amazon’s site this morning, like the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for just $14.99. That’s just crazy!

Last month, Amazon slashed the Echo Auto down to $25 from $50 and it was one of the most popular deals we covered all month long. Everyone loves using Alexa in their homes so it obviously makes sense that they would want access to all those great features once they leave the house. On top of that, you can use Alexa on the Echo Auto for things like finding nearby businesses, navigating, or streaming your favorite music and podcasts while you drive. It’s a fantastic little gadget and $14.99 is a new all-time low price.

Oh, and if you’re not already an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber then this deal gets even better. How, you ask? Instead of just getting a $50 Echo Auto for $14.99, you can score a $98 Echo Auto bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same price of just $14.99!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE

Another super-popular gadget you can get on sale right now ahead of Prime Day is the Echo Show 5, which is by far the best-selling smart display among BGR Deals readers. It used to cost $90 and it retails for $80 now that the second-generation model has launched. Grab one today, however, and you’ll pay just $44.99. You can also score an Echo Show 5 bundled with a Blink Mini cam for just $55.99!

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa

Echo Show 5 Sandstone with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

BGR Deals readers love Fire TV devices and there are two fantastic early Prime Day deals that just kicked off this week. First up, you can get the Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, a red remote cover, and a USB power cable for just $55.97 instead of $83. Or if you’re into Amazon’s Luna gaming service, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller bundle for $73.98 instead of $120. Luna Controllers are also $21 off on their own right now, which is worth noting.

Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K, Remote Cover (Red) and USB Power Cable

Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller

If you’re looking for great deals on Echo smart speakers, we’ve got you covered with two early Prime Day coupons. Use the code PDDOT2PK at checkout when you buy two Echo Dots and you’ll get the second Echo Dot for free. You can also save $80 when you buy two Echo speakers with the coupon code ECHOPRIME.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal
Coupon Code: PDDOT2PK

Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal
Coupon Code: ECHOPRIME

Amazon’s $120 Echo Buds are on sale for $79.99 ahead of Prime Day 2021, or you can upgrade to the $140 Echo Buds with a wireless charging case for $99.99. What’s more, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with either deal!

All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa

All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Wireless charging case

Amazon’s $250 Echo Frames are on sale for $174.99 this week, and we’ve never seen them with a discount anywhere near this deep. And last but certainly not least, the $100 Amazon Halo activity and sleep tracking band is on sale for $69.99 right now, which is a new all-time low.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa | Classic Black

Amazon Halo – Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice

You absolutely must check out all of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 deals right here because there are some sales happening right now that you won’t believe. Also, scroll down and you can see all the deals Amazon mentioned in the big Prime Day press release that went out last week:

Amazon Devices: Ring Video Doorbells start at $44.99. Prioritize smart home security with up to $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including Ring Spotlight Cam Mount ($199.99), Ring Spotlight Cam Battery two-pack ($299.98), and Ring Spotlight Cam Battery three-pack ($449.97). Upgrade to reliable wifi coverage for your whole home and save over $90 on eero wifi systems, including eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 two ($129) and three ($181) packs.

Fashion: Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s activewear from Amazon brands.

Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s activewear from Amazon brands. Health & Wellness: Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.

Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits. Pets: Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo.

Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo. Toys : Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products.

: Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products. Electronics: Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs.

Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs. Kitchen: Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.

Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro. Home: Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more.

Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more. Household Essentials: Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto!

Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto! Home Improvement: Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium-ion and Duracell batteries.

Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium-ion and Duracell batteries. Grocery: Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh.

Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh. Sports & Outdoors : Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment.

: Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment. Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.

Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle. Panera Bread: Panera is fueling Prime Day shoppers with a sweet (and savory) deal. Prime members who sign up for MyPanera rewards will get a $3 shopping credit and 40% off their Panera online order on Prime Day.

How are these hot new mini smart plugs on Amazon only $4.24 each?!

