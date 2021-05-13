If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did someone forget to tell Amazon that Prime Day 2021 doesn’t actually take place until sometime next month? It certainly seems like that might be the case when you take a look at the incredible headphones deals on the retailer’s site right now. Best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That likely won’t come as much of a surprise though, because they’re among the most popular headphones in the world right now. Another contributing factor is that they’re both currently discounted to the lowest prices of 2021 at Amazon, with AirPods Pro getting an extra tiny discount this morning that drops them to Amazon’s lowest price of 2021. But if you want over-ear headphones, Apple’s only option is the new AirPods Max and they’re far too expensive for many shoppers out there.

It really doesn’t matter if you’re an audiophile or just a regular user looking for a different option for over-ear ANC headphones that don’t cost $550. In either case, Amazon has an incredible sale going right now that you need to know about. Long story short, Prime Day 2021 basically just started early for Sony’s globally beloved headphones, with prices starting at just $98 for the Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that normally sell for $200!

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these Wi-Fi smart plugs - get them for just $4.72 each! List Price:$26.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$8.10 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ECHE76M7 Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

By now it should definitely go without saying that Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones. We really don’t see that changing anytime soon. Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close, but Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology.

Right now, Amazon is running a fantastic blowout sale on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out.

This big pre-Prime Day sales event starts with $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that are Sony’s entry-level option. It might seem odd to think of $200 headphones as “entry-level,” but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony’s more expensive models. Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they’re a bargain at $200, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a pair for just $98. That matches the lowest price ever from Black Friday!

You’ll also find all-time low prices on Sony’s higher-end headphones right now. The $250 Sony WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones pack a number of upgrades compared to the WHCH710N. Examples include touch controls and voice assistant support, and they’re on sale today for $198. The company’s beloved WF1000XM3 ANC earbuds are also down to Black Friday’s price of $178 instead of $230.

And last but absolutely not least, when most people think of Sony ANC headphones, they think of the Sony WH1000XM4 model that’s basically the best pair of noise cancelling headphones on the planet. They retail for $350 but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can score a pair for $278. That matches Amazon’s lowest price ever from Black Friday last year!

We have absolutely no idea how long these deals will stick around, so you should probably get in on the action soon before it’s too late.

Sony WHCH710N headphones – $98 (reg. $200)

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$98.00 You Save:$101.99 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3 headphones – $178 (reg. $230)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$178.00 You Save:$51.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WHXB900N headphones – $198 (reg. $250)

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$248.00 Price:$198.00 You Save:$100.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH1000XM4 headphones – $278 (reg. $350)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.