Prime Day 2021: Dates, deals, and everything else you need to know

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon on Wednesday announced that it will host its massive Prime Day 2021 sale on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 this year, putting an end to the rumors and speculation. That’s right, bargain hunters… Prime Day 2021 is finally official!

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to know that Prime Day is Amazon’s annual mega-sale where all of the season’s best deals and deepest discounts are made available all at the same time. The catch, as the name of the sales event suggests, is that all of the bargains offered as part of the Prime Day event are available only to people who subscribe to Amazon Prime. Things like fast free shipping and unlimited Prime Video streaming are obviously some of the most common Prime benefits that people associate with Amazon’s successful Prime service. But as true bargain hunters all know, Prime is about much more than 2-day shipping and streaming movies.

Long story short, if you’re not already signed up for Prime, you need to fix that immediately. Lucky for you, Amazon is offering a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial! That means you can sign up now and your free Prime membership will last all the way until the end of the month, so you’ll be able to get in on all the action during Amazon’s big Prime Day 2021 blowout. According to Amazon, there will be more than 2 million exclusive deals available globally during Amazon’s big Prime Day sales event.

Today's Top Deal

Prime Day 2021 started early for the Fire TV Stick 4K — just $29.99 with coupon code HELLOFTV! List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Just to be crystal clear so there’s no confusion, Prime Day 2021 officially starts at 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) on Monday, June 21, and it will last for two full days before ending at 11:59 PM PT (2:59 AM ET) on Tuesday, June 22. That means we’re in store for 48 hours of nonstop deals on all the hottest products of the season. But believe it or not, you don’t even need to wait for Prime Day 2021 to actually get underway in order to enjoy Prime Day prices on some of the best-selling products out there.

Here are some examples of deals that are all available right now at prices that match or even beat the prices we’ve seen on the same products during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale:

On top of all that, there’s a special page on Amazon’s site that you definitely need to remember. It’s called “Just For Prime” and it’s packed full of dozens or sometimes hundreds of deals that are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. That’s right, it’s Prime Day every single day of the year on that special Amazon page!

Back to the matter at hand, Prime Day 2021 will operate just like other Prime Day sales events have in past years. The very first Prime Day deals will become available at midnight Pacific Time on day 1 of Prime Day (June 21) and new deals will be rolled out constantly over the course of the 48 hours that follow. You can expect to see the lowest prices of the year on everything from Instant Pots and air fryers to laptop computers, Sony noise cancelling headphones, Roomba robot vacuums, home goods, and pretty much everything else you can think of.

Oh, and let’s not forget that all of Amazon’s hottest devices from its various device lineups will be on sale at ridiculously low prices. That means Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindle Paperwhites, Fire Tablets, Echo Show smart displays, and everything else Amazon makes.

With all that out of the way, here are the links you need to remember:

You can also get free money to spend on Prime Day! There are two different ways to cash in.

First, you can get a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout! The key is that you don’t even have to send the gift card to someone else — just enter your own info as the recipient and add the money back to your account. With Father’s Day and Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, you’re going to spend $50 at Amazon anyway. This way, you end up adding the $50 to your own account and getting $15 for free! The one caveat, as you can see in Amazon’s terms and conditions, is that this deal is only for people who have never bought Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon website (purchases from other stores are fine). Thankfully, it’s easy to figure out if you’re eligible. Just add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart, enter the coupon code at checkout, and the following message should appear near the top of the page when you apply the code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” If you see that message, you just scored free money!

Second, starting on June 7 and running up to the start of Prime Day 2021 on June 21, you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $10 with any of 300,000 different small businesses. Find out more on Amazon’s Support Small page.

So, to summarize those last two points so you can score some free money (!!) to spend on Prime Day:

FREE $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021

when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code FREE $10 Amazon credit when you shop on Amazon’s Support Small from June 7 to June 20 and spend $10 or more with any of 300,000 participating small businesses

Be sure to bookmark this post for quick reference later this month. With those three links at your disposal, you can be sure that you won’t miss any of the hottest deals that are available for Prime Day this year. The BGR Deals team will of course be here the entire time to showcase all the hottest Prime Day deals over the course of Amazon’s big 48-hour blowout. Make sure you check back with us constantly so you don’t miss out on any of this year’s hottest deals!

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.