Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with one $18 device

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great car accessories out there that can really change the way you ride. But oftentimes, people don’t even realize that the impact things like a power inverter for cars or other accessories can have on your driving experience.

Can you guess the best-selling automotive interior accessories on Amazon? Some of you will likely guess that a comfy seat cushion is the #1 best-selling car accessory on the site right now since it makes long drives much more comfortable. Universal rubber floor mats are #2 and this great trunk storage organizer is #3 on the list for Amazon shoppers.

Things like headrest hooks and those hangable trash bags are also very popular, especially with people who take a lot of long drives since it’s the only way to keep your interior from becoming a huge mess.

FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter Rating: 4.5 Stars Premium 150w car power inverter with 2 USB ports and 1 AC outlets. Dual USB ports can charge most phones and tablets simultaneously (Max 3.1A total output), while AC outlets great for Christmas gift, charging string lights, laptop, breast pump, CPAP machine, nebulizer, game console, kindle, TV, DVD players, lights, iPad, and other electronic devices BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission $17.98 at Amazon $30 $17.98 $28.72 at Walmart $28.72

All of those accessories are great, but one of our favorites is nowhere to be found on the list. Why isn’t the awesome FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter on Amazon’s list of best-sellers? We think it might be the simple fact that most people don’t even know it exists. Today, however, we’re going to fix that.

The best power inverter for your car

How many times have you been in your car and wished that you could plug something in? But then you realize that you forgot your car charger. Or perhaps you drive to work and wish you could recharge your laptop on the way.

Whatever the case, it’s high time you realized that you actually can do those things and more.

Image source: Foval/Amazon

Pick up a FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter on Amazon for just $17.98 and you can plug in anything you would normally plug into a wall outlet at your house. There are also two USB ports built right in. That way, you can charge your cell phone and tablet while you’re at it.

Or, if you’re on a road trip, you can plug in your Nintendo Switch while you charge your iPad. The possibilities are endless.

Of course, you shouldn’t just take our word for it. This awesome model from FOVAL has a whopping 11,500+ 5-star ratings on Amazon. At less than $18, it’s a steal — the same models costs $29 right now at Walmart!

You should definitely consider picking one up on sale so you always have it on hand in your car.

FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter 12V DC to 110V AC Converter with 3.1A Dual USB Car Charger Price: $17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FOVAL 150W Inverter fast facts

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind when considering this awesome power inverter for cars:

The FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter is a premium 150-watt power inverter that has two USB power ports in addition to a standard AC outlet.

Dual USB ports let you recharge your smartphone, tablet, eBook reader, and anything else you might have with you in your car on a regular bases

Then there’s the AC power outlet, which is a standard three-prong outlet that lets you plug in just about anything you want

Charge your laptop, or plug in so many other things to power them, like a laptop, breast pump, CPAP machine, nebulizer, and more

You can even power your video game console, DVD player, or a full TV for tailgating!

This power inverter is compact in size so it won’t take up a lot of space in your car — it measures 3.2 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches , so you can even store it in your glove compartment

, so you can even store it in your glove compartment Lightweight and portable at only 8 oz

The built-in fuse protects your devices from power surges and overheating

Durable metal housing

Built-in fan helps keep the inverter cool

18-month warranty and customer service included

FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter 12V DC to 110V AC Converter with 3.1A Dual USB Car Charger Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!