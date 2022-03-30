People like these Sony earbuds even more than AirPods Pro, and they’re only $128 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With a retail price of $249, Apple’s AirPods Pro active noise cancelling true wireless earbuds are among the most expensive mainstream ANC earbuds on the market. Yes, they’re super popular in spite of that. But it still should make you consider the AirPods Pro vs Sony WF1000XM3 debate even more carefully.

Many personal audio experts are of the opinion that the Sony WF1000XM3 ANC earbuds are better than AirPods Pro in some ways. After all, Sony offers amazing sound quality and industry-leading noise cancelling tech in these sleek little earbuds.

If you’ve been trapped in the AirPods Pro vs Sony WF1000XM3 debate, we have good news. Price may end up being the determining factor when you see today’s deep discounts at Amazon.

Sony’s wildly popular ANC earphones use to sell for $230. Now that the next-gen Sony WF1000XM4 model is out, however, the XM3s got a price cut to $200.

And if you head over to Amazon today, you’ll save an extra $72 thanks to an awesome deal. That makes your final price just $128, which is an all-time low for these amazing earbuds!

AirPods Pro vs Sony WF1000XM3 deals

Image source: Apple

Apple’s AirPods Pro active noise cancelling true wireless earbuds are on sale right now over at Amazon. And our readers have been buying them up by the thousands. It’s easy to see why, of course, since they have a big discount at Amazon.

You’ll pay $249 if you buy them from Apple, but Amazon is offering them for just $197 today. That’s a new all-time low price! That said, there’s another option you should definitely consider.

The Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are actually about the same price at full retail as Apple’s discounted AirPods Pro. That’s because Sony’s $230 ANC earbuds fell to $199.99 when the next-gen model was released.

Image source: Sony So many people say Sony’s buds are superior to AirPods Pro in terms of sound quality, design, and noise cancellation technology. In other words, the AirPods Pro vs Sony WF1000XM3 debate isn’t much of a debate for many people out there.

And if the price is the deciding factor for you, there’s a sale right now that you definitely need to know about.

Sony earbuds sale on Amazon

Amazon is running a sale on Sony WF1000XM3 wireless earbuds that slashes the price from $200 down to $128. That actually beats Black Friday’s sale price from last year, so it’s obviously a fantastic deal.

The bad news for anyone looking to pick up a pair was that the Black Friday deal is long gone. But the good news is an even better opportunity just popped up and you can take advantage if you hurry.

Here are some key takeaways:

Sony’s industry-leading active noise cancelling technology is unrivaled

The WF1000XM3 earbuds also feature 24bit audio signal processing for phenomenal sound quality

Battery life lasts up to 24 hours with the included carrying case

A quick 10-minute charge adds 90 minutes of playtime to these earphones

Hands-free calling is easy and clear — just double-tap the earbud to make a call

A simple touch activates Alexa so you can access all your favorite Alexa skills on the go

A daptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds with Alexa List Price: $199.99 Price: $128.00 You Save: $71.99 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

